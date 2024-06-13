Fortnite Metallica update (v30.10) – All new content, modes, and skins

Fortnite is receiving a mid-season update on June 13 that provides tons of new content across various game modes—and we can tell you everything in store.

No matter what game mode you play in Fortnite, the Metallica update provides a wealth of new content. You can see everything added in our dedicated guide below.

Ride the Lightning guitars and Metallica Loot Island

Rock out. Image via Epic Games

Although Fortnite Festival has had the biggest facelift in the latest update, some significant changes to battle royale modes include a new weapon and changes to Loot Island.

The Ride the Lightning guitars on battle royale island can create a lightning arc in the sky, which your squadmates can ride and crash down upon enemies to inflict damage. The Ride the Lightning guitars are found on the ground or in chests.

In the middle of every match in battle royale island, the Metallica Loot Island will rift from a hole in the sky. The M72 World Tour inspires the new Loot Island, and you can rock out to holographic members of Metallica while capturing the POI.

New Skins, Jam Tracks, and cosmetics

As you’d expect, the addition of Metallica to Fortnite also sees skins added for each member of the band, as well as several songs to use in Fortnite Festival and as Jam Tracks across other game modes.

Puppet Master outfits for each of the four band members will be available in the shop until Aug. 16, and each has a LEGO Style. If that’s not enough Metallica for you, the songs Enter Sandman, Fuel, Master of Puppets, Ride the Lightning, The Unforgiven, and Wherever I May Roam—plus additional Metallica Jam Tracks will be added in the coming weeks.

The Metallica Jager 619 Bundle will be available until June 26, which includes the Jager 619 Car Body and decals.

Fortnite Festival season four

The band is here. Image via Epic Games

A new mode is being added to Fortnite Festival in season four with the introduction of the PvP Battle Stage, which will persist even after the season ends. In this mode, 16 players enter, but only one will emerge victorious in a musical free-for-all.

The new season also sees the introduction of a new Festival Pass, which has both a free and a Premium Reward Track, including outfits for each member of Metallica that come with LEGO Styles, and there are Metallica Quests to complete to earn additional rewards.

New game modes in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite has a significant update to experience, with the biggest changes being the introduction of two new game modes: Cozy Mode and Expert Mode, the latter of which will be challenging.

In Cozy Mode, hunger, stamina, and temperature are turned off, while enemies are set to easy difficulty. But Expert Mode ramps things up with a new hard difficulty for enemies and the introduction of Storm-Wild Enemies.

The challenge in Expert Mode is, as the name suggests, meant for experts. Elimination in the mode will lead to permadeath unless you have a Totem of Return.

New Rocket Racing track

Alongside the new cars and decals added to Rocket Racing in the update, a fresh track has been added to rotation called Thrash Mountain—complete with instrumental monuments and a stretch of road like a fretboard to drive on while rocking out to Metallica’s Fuel. The new track is a Novice track that is unlocked in ranked racing at Bronze I.

Additionally, the Backfire Car Body is one of the rewards for Rocket Racing’s Metallica quests, along with the Puppetmaster Backfire Decal and Chasing Light Wheels.

