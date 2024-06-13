LEGO Fortnite June 13 update (v30.10) – All new content and changes

Fresh content is arriving in Fortnite today (June 13) in the v30.10 update, bringing some big changes to the game mode and making some important adjustments—and we’ve outlined them all for you.

While the mid-season update in Fortnite is based around the release of Fortnite Festival season four and Metallica’s arrival, LEGO Fortnite has not been forgotten—and the biggest changes are the introductions of two new game modes.

We’ve detailed everything new to LEGO Fortnite in the v30.10 update on June 13 below, so you can make sure you don’t miss out on anything.

Cozy Mode

The new Cozy Mode is perfect if you want to enjoy everything LEGO Fortnite has to offer, but don’t fancy the survival aspects of hunger, stamina, temperature, and dropping all of your items when eliminated.

LEGO Fortnite‘s Cozy Mode is a “nice mix of Survival and Sandbox mode” and the default settings remove hunger, stamina, and temperature completely, while enemy difficulty is reduced to easy, a new setting, and the new enemy type, Storm-Wild Enemies, will not spawn.

Any animals killed in your village will also not be removed entirely, which is extremely beneficial when you have a chicken that seems to have a strange addiction to fire, and the overall experience will be much more relaxed.

Expert Mode

Prove your worth. Image via Epic Games

The complete opposite of LEGO Fortnite’s Cozy Mode is Expert Mode, which increases the challenge significantly and is the ultimate test for survivors—so only tackle it if you dare.

New creatures infected by a mysterious storm roam around, and the Storm-Wild enemies deal more damage, have increased health, and faster movement than regular enemies—though regular enemies have also received a boost.

The Totem of Return is a new item that allows you to revive at your bed with your backpack to prevent elimination, though it is destroyed upon use. But you can also craft a Totem of the Immortal, which allows you to hop into non-Expert worlds or make a new Expert World.

Expert Mode also has three trophies to earn to showcase your accomplishments. But it won’t be easy, with enemy difficulty increased to a new hard setting and restrictions that don’t let you adjust the settings for stamina, temperature, and hunger.

Adjustments and bug fixes

The two new modes are not the only changes to LEGO Fortnite in the update. The previous “high complexity” warning shows whether this is because you have low memory or too many constructs nearby.

Further changes now mean that Villagers in the Star Wars Rebel Village will no longer count towards the world Villager Cap, a reduced rate of Skeletons spawning in villages, Lava Caves on Star Wars Island now have Rubies, and animals do a “better job of avoiding campfires.”

Additional LEGO Styles have also been unlocked, including the new Metallica skins, Black Panther, Brite Blaster, Doctor Doom, NBA 75 skins, Raven Team Leader, and lots more.

