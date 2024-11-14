Many of the daily quests you encounter in Fortnite task you with visiting obscure locations around the map. One such task asks you to collect weapons at a military camp which can be rather tricky to get done if you don’t know where to find one.

Finishing this quest is easy enough once you know where to look. The island is pretty vast and there are lots of unique locations to explore which means you may have a tough time finding the camps you’re after. If you’re struggling with this one, here’s how to collect weapons at a military camp in Fortnite Remix.

Collect weapons at a military camp in Fortnite Remix, explained

Grab the first weapons you come across. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the collect weapons at a military camp quest, you need to find and obtain a total of three weapons in any military camp. You can gather all three from just one camp or grab one at each to finish this task. How you choose to obtain the weapons doesn’t affect the progress which means you only need to focus on being at a military camp to finish this task.

All weapons found within a military camp count for this task. This means you can find them on the ground or open chests to acquire them. To ensure you’re able to get this one done, it’s best to grab the very first three weapons you come across regardless of whether or not they’re good. You can always drop them later.

Grabbing weapons for this task is fairly straightforward, but hunting down military camps can be a bit trickier.

All military camp locations in Fortnite Remix

You have five options to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are five different military camps scattered around the island in Fortnite Remix. All of these camps are E.G.O Landmarks which makes them easy to distinguish from other locations.

The five military camps you can visit for this quest are E.G.O. Staging Post, E.G.O. Barracks, E.G.O. Comm Tower, E.G.O. Hangar, and E.G.O. Science Station. Here’s a breakdown of where to find each one.

E.G.O. Staging Post can be found near the northeast end of the island south of Steamy Stacks, north of Dirty Docks.

can be found near the northeast end of the island south of Steamy Stacks, north of Dirty Docks. E.G.O. Barracks is near the middle of the island sitting south of Frenzy Farm, north of the small island with a helicopter by Lazy Lake, and southeast of where Snoop Dogg hangs around The Doggpound.

is near the middle of the island sitting south of Frenzy Farm, north of the small island with a helicopter by Lazy Lake, and southeast of where Snoop Dogg hangs around The Doggpound. E.G.O. Comm Tower is up high in the mountains located west of Misty Meadows and east of where Dynamo TNTina hangs out at The Rig.

is up high in the mountains located west of Misty Meadows and east of where Dynamo TNTina hangs out at The Rig. E.G.O. Hangar is near the west edge of the island slightly south of Holly Hedges. This location is the closest one to a main POI, so it’s a great one to land at straight out of the battle bus since there’s plenty of loot waiting to be grabbed between both spots.

is near the west edge of the island slightly south of Holly Hedges. This location is the closest one to a main POI, so it’s a great one to land at straight out of the battle bus since there’s plenty of loot waiting to be grabbed between both spots. E.G.O. Science Station is near the ocean to the west of Pleasant Park, north of Salty Springs, and east of Ice Isle where Ice Spice hangs out.

All of the military camps have plenty of loot available for you to grab, so it doesn’t matter which one you choose to visit for this quest. Pick whichever one sounds best to you and head there straight from the battle bus to ensure there’s loot available to grab.

There are lots of other daily tasks that may ask you to visit specific spots around the map like the search containers at base camps and the collect items at Crash Site or Crashed Cargo tasks. This means you’ll likely need to hunt down other small Landmark locations in the future.

If you’re not sure what to do after you’re done with this quest, you might consider finding and beating Eminem to acquire the Eminem Llama or tracking down all Secret Gnome locations. There’s plenty to do before Fortnite Remix ends, so be sure to tackle all of it if you want to earn all of the exclusive battle pass rewards.

