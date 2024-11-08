The island has been overtaken by iconic rap music artists in Fortnite Remix. One of these characters is Eminem with his special Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant and musical RG Minigun, but he’s also brought with him the special Eminem Llama.

This item is a bit more of a secret, which means there’s a good chance you haven’t been able to find and loot it for yourself yet. It’s a fun collaboration item worth uncovering, so here’s how to find the Eminem Llama in Fortnite Remix.

Where to find the Eminem Llama in Fortnite Remix

Head far east to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eminem Llama exclusively spawns in Eminem’s vault at Mom’s Spaghetti in the Spaghetti Grotto POI. Unlike the regular Supply Llamas that can spawn anywhere around the island, this one is singular which means only one is present in each round.

To find this Llama, you’ll need to find and beat Eminem. Tracking down this Llama can be tricky, so here’s a breakdown of how to go about it.

Land directly at the Spaghetti Grotto straight out of the battle bus . Like all bosses, Eminem is a pretty popular guy, so if you don’t head there straight away, your odds of reaching the Eminem Llama before someone else claims it are pretty slim.

. Like all bosses, Eminem is a pretty popular guy, so if you don’t head there straight away, your odds of reaching the Eminem Llama before someone else claims it are pretty slim. Head down to reach Mom’s Spaghetti . This location is hidden underground within the Spaghetti Grotto area.

. This location is hidden underground within the Spaghetti Grotto area. Locate Eminem . He’s always inside the actual Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant, usually near the center, but he does walk around and wander a bit.

. He’s always inside the actual Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant, usually near the center, but he does walk around and wander a bit. Defeat Eminem . Quickly get whatever loot you can find, then get to work defeating him in battle as swiftly as possible.

. Quickly get whatever loot you can find, then get to work defeating him in battle as swiftly as possible. Grab Eminem’s vault keycard . It drops as soon as you deal the final blow that lowers his health to zero. He doesn’t die, though, and instead joins your side as an ally.

. It drops as soon as you deal the final blow that lowers his health to zero. He doesn’t die, though, and instead joins your side as an ally. Locate the vault . It’s located in the heart of the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant, usually fairly close to where Eminem is. The keycard points you in the right direction as soon as you pick it up.

. It’s located in the heart of the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant, usually fairly close to where Eminem is. The keycard points you in the right direction as soon as you pick it up. Look left as soon as you enter to find the Eminem Llama. It’s always sitting between some chests on the left side of this vault.

What secrets does this Llama hide? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t reach Eminem before other players, you still have a shot at claiming the Eminem Llama if you can eliminate them to claim the vault keycard. But once someone has opened the vault and looted the Eminem Llama, you’ll have to wait until the next match to find another one.

What does the Eminem Llama drop in Fortnite Remix?

Unfortunately for players, the Eminem Llama drops the exact same kind of loot as a regular Supply Llama. This means you won’t find anything special or exclusive inside. It’s still worth finding and opening to claim a lot of items at once though.

Like all Supply Llamas, the loot you obtain when you open the Eminem Llama is completely random. It looks different every time which means some drops from it are far better than others. I’ve had many drops where the Eminem Llama only grants utility items like Shield Potions, Ammo, and a Grappler while other drops have included better items like an epic rarity Compact SMG.

Here’s a list of all the items that can drop from the Eminem Llama. We’ll update this list if we discover any additional items.

Compact SMG

Grappler

Shield Potions

Remote Explosives

Ammo

Impulse Grenades

Clingers

Med Kits

Some drops are more rewarding than others. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since you’re already at Mom’s Spaghetti and fairly close to one, consider hopping in a helicopter before you leave. It makes traveling around the vast island a lot easier, especially if you’re working on tracking down secret items like Hope’s Audio Logs and all the hidden Gnomes.

