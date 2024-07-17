Who is Casita’s resident in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

One of the many Star Path riddles you have to solve asks you to find Casita’s resident in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The village is filled with unique residents which means you might not know who this task is referencing.

Many of the Star Path duties are designed to test your knowledge of the Disney characters in the valley and this is one such task. It’s fairly easy one to finish once you know who it’s referring to, so here’s who Casita’s resident is in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Casita’s resident in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s a big house with only one resident. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Casita’s only resident so far in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Mirabel from Encanto. The Madrigal’s lively and vibrant house is called Casita, and is home to a wide array of residents in the Disney film, but none of Mirabel’s family have arrived in the village so far. That makes her the only one who fits this description.

Bring gifts for Casita’s resident in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To complete the bring gifts for Casita’s resident task for the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path event, you need to give Mirabel four of her favorite gifts of the day. She only has three favorite items each day, so this task takes a minimum of two days to complete.

Like all valley villagers, Mirabel’s favorite daily items are random. Villagers generally want a mix of foraged items like Zinc or flowers and cooked items like Mermaid Cupcakes or Mushu’s Congee.

This Star Path duty is one of many tricky riddles that ask you to find a specific character. Other confusing ones you have to work on are talking with a transformed prince, hanging out with a tantrum-prone villager, and chatting with a Villager from Motunui.

