Cooked Mermaid Cupcakes on the beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to make Mermaid Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Venture under the sea with this delicacy.
Kacee Fay
Published: May 22, 2024 01:27 pm

You can cook a wide range of unique dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. All meals can be consumed and given away as presents, but many of them also make great decorations. The Mermaid Cupcake recipe is one such versatile and important dish to learn.

Whether you want to gift this item to one of the many aquatic characters around the valley or you plan to use it as a decorative asset in an ocean-themed area, you need to know how to make Mermaid Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mermaid Cupcake Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe

Cooking Mermaid Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
You need lots of ingredients for this dessert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cook Mermaid Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need five ingredients:

  • Milk
  • Wheat
  • Butter
  • Sugarcane
  • Scallop

Since this is a five-star dessert, it’s one of the most costly and complex dishes you can make. It also requires five very specific ingredients, while most other dishes can be made using a variety of items. You need to make lots of these cupcakes daily in the Dreamlight Parks Fest event.

For this dish, you can purchase Milk and Butter from Chez Remy. The restaurant has a permanent stock of various items that can’t be found around the valley, including these two assets.

Both Wheat and Sugarcane need to be planted, watered, grown, and harvested before you can use them to cook Mermaid Cupcakes. You can get extra of both ingredients when harvesting if you do so with a gardening villager at your side, so make sure you ask someone to hang out before you harvest these crops.

The toughest ingredient to get is Scallops. This is one of three seafood items that spawn randomly along the shore in the Dazzle Beach biome. There are usually only a couple available to grab at a time and they can also be tricky to spot depending on where they spawn. If you have an Ancient Vacuum from A Rift in Time, you can use this machine to bypass the search and instantly gather them by spending a bit of Mist.

Freshly cooked Mermaid Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
They look a little fishy to me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you cook the Mermaid Cupcake recipe, make sure you add all the right ingredients carefully. Accidentally using even just one wrong ingredient will result in an entirely different dish. This is especially important with this dessert since other cupcake recipes like Stitch Cupcakes, Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcakes, and Minnie Cupcakes have almost the exact same recipe with just one different ingredient.

