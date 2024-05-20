The Minnie Cupcake recipe is a complex and costly five-star dish to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Mickey Mouse wants you to cook them daily for the Dreamlight Parks fest event, though, so you need to know how to cook this dessert.

Recommended Videos

There are lots of ingredients in this dish and it’s pretty similar to many other dessert recipes, which means it can be tricky to figure out. If you’re unsure what this dish requires, here’s how to make Minnie Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Minnie Cupcake Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe

This is as complex as cooking gets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Minnie Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need the following five ingredients.

Milk

Wheat

Butter

Sugarcane

Apple

Combining these five items at any cooking station results in the Minnie Cupcakes you’re after. Precision is key with this recipe since accidentally using any incorrect ingredient can result in the wrong dish being made, especially since there are many other cupcake dishes like Stitch Cupcakes that have just one different ingredient.

Milk and Butter can be purchased from Remy’s restaurant, which makes them easy to access as long as you have the Star Coins needed to buy them. Milk costs 230 Star Coins, while Butter is less expensive and only costs 190 Star Coins. Apples grow on five trees that start off in the Plaza and Forgotten Lands biomes but can be moved anywhere you like, which makes them fairly easy to gather too.

The final two ingredients, Wheat and Sugarcane, must be grown manually, so they’re the toughest items to get. You can purchase Wheat Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome and Sugarcane Seeds from his stall at Dazzle Beach.

Wheat Seeds are very inexpensive and cost just one Star Coin, while Sugarcane Seeds cost only five Star Coins. Both are easy enough to afford, so the only potentially tough part is upgrading Goofy’s Stalls so you can buy these items since they might not be available until you do.

This dessert is also a great decoration item to place around your valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re hoping to earn lots of Green Buttons for the Dreamlight Parks Fest event to make all the popcorn buckets, you need to cook Minnie Cupcakes on a daily basis for as long as the event lasts. This means you should try to stock up on all the essential ingredients for this dish since you’ll be making lots of them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more