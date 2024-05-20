Minnie Cupcakes sitting on a table in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to make Minnie Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

They're a great gift for Minnie Mouse.
Kacee Fay
Published: May 20, 2024 11:31 am

The Minnie Cupcake recipe is a complex and costly five-star dish to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Mickey Mouse wants you to cook them daily for the Dreamlight Parks fest event, though, so you need to know how to cook this dessert.

There are lots of ingredients in this dish and it’s pretty similar to many other dessert recipes, which means it can be tricky to figure out. If you’re unsure what this dish requires, here’s how to make Minnie Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Minnie Cupcake Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe

Cooking Minnie Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
This is as complex as cooking gets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Minnie Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need the following five ingredients.

  • Milk
  • Wheat
  • Butter
  • Sugarcane
  • Apple

Combining these five items at any cooking station results in the Minnie Cupcakes you’re after. Precision is key with this recipe since accidentally using any incorrect ingredient can result in the wrong dish being made, especially since there are many other cupcake dishes like Stitch Cupcakes that have just one different ingredient.

Milk and Butter can be purchased from Remy’s restaurant, which makes them easy to access as long as you have the Star Coins needed to buy them. Milk costs 230 Star Coins, while Butter is less expensive and only costs 190 Star Coins. Apples grow on five trees that start off in the Plaza and Forgotten Lands biomes but can be moved anywhere you like, which makes them fairly easy to gather too.

The final two ingredients, Wheat and Sugarcane, must be grown manually, so they’re the toughest items to get. You can purchase Wheat Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome and Sugarcane Seeds from his stall at Dazzle Beach.

Wheat Seeds are very inexpensive and cost just one Star Coin, while Sugarcane Seeds cost only five Star Coins. Both are easy enough to afford, so the only potentially tough part is upgrading Goofy’s Stalls so you can buy these items since they might not be available until you do.

Freshly cooked Minnie Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
This dessert is also a great decoration item to place around your valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re hoping to earn lots of Green Buttons for the Dreamlight Parks Fest event to make all the popcorn buckets, you need to cook Minnie Cupcakes on a daily basis for as long as the event lasts. This means you should try to stock up on all the essential ingredients for this dish since you’ll be making lots of them.

How to craft something to keep time in the town square (elegantly) in Disney Dreamlight Valley
An Elegant Town Square Clock in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to craft something to keep time in the town square (elegantly) in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 20, 2024
How to complete Erratic Transportation in Disney Dreamlight Valley
oswald selfie ddv
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete Erratic Transportation in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 17, 2024
How to make Stitch Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Stitch Cupcakes next to Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Stitch Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 17, 2024
