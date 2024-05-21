The Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcake dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a complex royal pink and blue dish. It’s an important part of the Dreamlight Parks fest event, but it also makes a great decoration for your valley, which means you need to know how to cook it.

This cupcake recipe is one of the most advanced dishes you can make since it requires five unique ingredients. It can be tricky to figure out, so here’s how to make Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcake Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe

It’s a premium five-star dessert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcake recipe is a five-star dessert that requires a total of five ingredients. All of the ingredients you need to make this dish are:

Milk

Wheat

Butter

Sugarcane

Raspberry

This dessert can be made at any cooking station. If you have A Rift in Time, you can also use the Ancient Cooker to make them. This is the most efficient way to cook Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcakes since you just have to select the recipe and leave it cooking.

For this dish, you can purchase Milk and Butter from Remy at his restaurant. Milk costs 230 Star Coins and Butter costs 190 Star Coins, which means you may need to make more Star Coins before you can buy these items by selling the best crops.

Raspberries grow on six different bushes around the valley. These bushes start off in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow biomes but can be moved anywhere else around your village, which means you may need to track them down if you previously chose to redecorate. If you’re having trouble finding them, look for the fruit icon on your map since all fruits are marked with it.

Sugarcane and Wheat both only grow when you purchase and plant seeds for them. You can find Sugarcane Seeds at Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach while Wheat Seeds are available at his store in the Peaceful Meadow biome.

Hopefully, these stop Aurora’s fairies from fighting whether items should be pink or blue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moana asks you to cook five of these cupcakes each day of the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. You earn Green Buttons for cooking and delivering them, which means you’ll likely want to cook a lot of them. This recipe can also be made outside of the event to be used as a gift, decoration, or consumable food item.

Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcakes pair well with other special event cupcakes like Minnie Cupcakes and Stitch Cupcakes. They’re some of the most unique dishes you can cook, so make sure you learn all the cupcake recipes so you can cook them up as desired.

