The Cream Cheese Bagel is an entree added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the A Rift in Time expansion. While it only has three ingredients, it’s a tricky meal to make.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to make the Cream Cheese Bagel in Dreamlight Valley and where to get the ingredients.

How to make Cream Cheese Bagel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I used sugarcane when making this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s pretty cheap to buy. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cheese is expensive to buy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make the Cream Cheese Bagel in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you only need three ingredients: Wheat, Cheese, and Any Sweet. If you’re new to Dreamlight Valley and unsure where to get each ingredient, check the table below.

Ingredient How to get Wheat You can purchase Wheat from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow in the Dreamlight Valley realm. Cheese You can buy cheese from the pantry in Chez Remy. Any Sweet You can use any sweet in this recipe, like Sugarcane, which you can buy from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach, or Agave, which you can harvest from the agave bushes in the Glittering Dunes.

Once you have one of each ingredient, you can use any cooking station within the Dreamlight Valley or Eternity Isle realms to cook the Cream Cheese Bagel. The one caveat of this recipe is that it’s an A Rift in Time exclusive meal, meaning only those who own this expansion can make it. So, if you don’t own this expansion, you can’t make the Cream Cheese Bagel.

Cream Cheese Bagel Energy regeneration and Star Coin earnings

It’s not too bad for a three-star meal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cream Cheese Bagel is only a three-star meal, so the earnings and Energy regeneration rates aren’t too impressive. But you can still gain at least 280 Star Coins if you sell it or around 652 Energy if you eat it.

So, unless you need to give this to one of the Villagers as their daily gift, it’s not worth making. Instead, try these easy five-star meals, as many are affordable to make and offer an incredible amount of Energy and Star Coin earnings.

While it’s not too difficult to make, this is everything you need to know about making the Cream Cheese Bagel in Dreamlight Valley. And if you’re after another bagel recipe, try making the Sesame Seed Bagel. Enjoy!

