How to make Sesame Seed Bagels in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sesame Seed Bagels are a two-star meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They only require two ingredients to make, which are relatively easy to obtain.

You won’t gain a lot of Energy if you eat it or a lot of Star Coins if you sell it, but with Sesame Seed Bagels being such a low-cost, low-effort meal, there’s always room for you to squeeze it into your plans—once you know how to make one.

Sesame Seed Bagel recipe in Dreamlight Valley

Agave is one of the cheapest Sweets to use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Sesame Seed Bagels in Dreamlight Valley, you only need one Wheat and “Any Sweet.”

Even though this recipe requires ingredients that can be obtained in the Valley, it is an Eternity Isle recipe, which was added in the A Rift in Time expansion. Therefore, only those who own the A Rift in Time expansion can make this recipe. If you own the Dreamlight Valley expansion, you can find the ingredients in the following locations:

Wheat : This can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow.

: This can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Any Sweet: You can use any Sweet for this recipe, like Sugar Cane (which you can buy from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach) or even Agave (a sweet you can harvest in the Glittering Dunes biome of the Eternity Isle).

Once you have all the ingredients, you can cook this recipe at any cooking station across the Dreamlight Valley or Eternity Isle realms using one coal.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Sesame Seed Bagel stats

It’s a simple Entree to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Sesame Seed Bagel can be consumed, giving you 160 Energy, or it can be sold at Goofy’s Stall for 26 Star Coins.

As the Energy and Star Coin amounts are low, this recipe isn’t worth making unless you aim to complete your Eterntiy Isle meal collection—which is a good thing to do. But if you’re in need of even easier recipes, there are low-effort five-star recipes you can cook that can give you more Energy and value than these bagels.

All that being said, if you simply enjoy eating Bagels or if you want to complete your Eternity Isle meal collection, this is everything you need to know about how to make Sesame Seed Bages in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

