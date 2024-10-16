Timon’s having a tough time settling into the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s up to you to help him feel more comfortable in his new home which means you need to complete the Old Enemies quest.

There are some tricky parts to this quest, but finishing it is essential if you want to work on your friendship with Timon. Here’s how to complete Old Enemies in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Old Enemies quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Timon’s afraid of all the valley’s predators. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Old Enemies quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to help Timon get over his fear of Scar and feel at home in the valley. There are lots of steps you have to complete along the way, so here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to do in Old Enemies.

Turn Pride Rock into a jungle oasis .

into a . Talk to Timon.

Give Timon time to settle in and check in on him.

Talk to Scar and Vanellope .

to and . Remove the trap .

the . Talk to Pumbaa .

to . Make three Dream Ice Cream .

three . Make one Board Game .

one . Place the Board Game.

Where is Pride Rock in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Pride Rock is a villager house in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which means it can be placed anywhere around the valley. Unlike some stationary structures like the Dream Castle and Vitalys Mines, Pride Rock can be freely moved around as desired.

If you’re not sure where you placed it, track Timon’s Old Enemies quest and look for a house that’s highlighted with a light pink circle. It can also be over on Eternity Isle if you have A Rift in Time and moved in there.

Pride Rock is in the Sunlit Plateau biome in my valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to turn Pride Rock into a jungle oasis in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you know where Pride Rock is, open the Furniture menu to begin decorating near it. To help Timon feel more at home, you need to add some special decorations around Pride Rock.

The items you need to add around Pride Rock to turn it into a jungle oasis are:

10 Bases

Three Wild Jungle Plants

Three Short Jungle Plants

Three Small Palm Trees

All of these items are given to you by Timon and can be found in your furniture collection. If you’re having trouble locating them, click on the Timon’s face icon near the top of this catalog to view all of them at once. The required items are available under this icon while you’re working on this quest.

You can place them wherever you like, as long as they’re fairly close to Pride Rock. If you place all of the required items but the quest doesn’t progress, try moving them closer. You can always move them where you actually want them after you finish this task.

Place all the items fairly close to Pride Rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talk to Timon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After Pride Rock is decorated, find Timon and chat with him to let him know. He’s still not feeling great about the move, and is quite worried about all of the predators around the valley.

Give Timon 15 minutes to settle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since you’re not sure how to help Timon, you now need to give him 15 minutes to settle in. Venture around the valley to work on other tasks like Dreamlight Gastronomy and feeding Jafar’s Laboratory bird, or do nothing at all and wait for the time to pass.

Once it’s been 15 minutes, find Timon again to see if he’s doing better. He’s in much better spirits now, but unfortunately, it’s only because he’s gotten up to some mischief with Vanellope. They’ve plotted together against Scar, and since it’s your job to keep the peace among your villagers, you need to put a stop to whatever they have planned before it’s too late.

Talk to Scar and Vanellope in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start, have a chat with Scar and Vanellope to get a better grasp of what’s happened. You can locate where they are by finding their icons on the map. They might be at home, visiting one of the restaurants, shopping at Scrooge McDuck’s shop, or wandering around the valley.

When you talk with them, you’ll learn that Scar’s feeling uneasy since Vanellope has been stalking him like a predator. Vanellope is feeling great, as she’s set up an ominous trap involving a net to catch Scar to help Timon feel better. The valley is a safe space where villains, heroes, and everyone in between can make a fresh start, so you’ve got to get rid of this trap before it ends up hurting Scar.

Head over to Scar’s Cave, which can be placed anywhere in the valley just like Pride Rock. Venture inside and approach the sparkling trap in the middle of the room. Equip your Royal Pickaxe and use it to destroy the trap.

Break it just like you would mine any rock spot around the village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scar’s safe now, so head outside and track down Timon again. He talked to Simba while you were busy and is finally feeling better after learning that Scar has changed his ways, but you still want to try and help him feel more at home.

Talk to Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ve got an idea, but you need the help of a friendly warthog to pull it off. Track Pumbaa down around the village and chat with him about what’s been happening with Timon.

You want to teach Timon how to Hakuna Matata like a human, so you decide to plan a relaxing activity with a delicious snack. To progress, you now need to make Dream Ice Cream and craft a Board Game.

Make some Dream Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s a simple three-star dessert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Dream Ice Cream, you need to gather the following three ingredients and assemble them at a cooking station. All of the ingredients you need and how you can obtain each one are as follows.

Ingredient Quantity How to get Dreamlight Fruit Three Unlock Dreamlight Trees by progressing through Simba’s quests. Milk Three Can be purchased from Chez Remy for 230 Star Coins. Slush Ice Three Can be purchased from Chez Remy for 150 Star Coins.

Since Timon, Pumbaa, and you will be enjoying this activity together, you need to make three Dream Ice Cream. Once it’s cooked, you can get to work crafting the game you want to play.

Craft a Board Game in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s not too costly to craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You also need three materials to craft the Board Game so you can enjoy this activity with Timon and Pumbaa. The materials you need to gather and how to get each one are as follows.

Material Quantity How to get Softwood 12 Drops from trees around some biomes. These biomes are:

Plaza

Forest of Valor

Peaceful Meadow

Glade of Trust

Ancient’s Landing Glass Three Can be crafted at a crafting station using three Sand and one Coal Ore. Gold Ingot One Can be crafted at a crafting station using five Gold Nuggets and one Coal Ore.

Visit a crafting station with all of the materials gathered and navigate to the Furniture page to find this item. Craft the Board Game, then find Timon once again to bring him the Dream Ice Cream and game you made.

Place the Board Game anywhere in the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After showing Timon your hard work, he asks you to set up the Board Game somewhere around the village so you can get together and try it out. Place it wherever you like, and your Phone camera will then automatically open so you can snap a photo with Timon and Pumbaa once it’s set up.

Talk with Timon one last time to finish the Old Enemies quest. Your friendship with him receives a massive boost once it’s done, and you get to keep all the items he asked you to place around Pride Rock. There are lots more quests to complete as you keep befriending him though, so there are plenty of additional tasks to finish.

