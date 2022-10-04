How to make Veggie Casserole in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The magical world of Disney is open for players to explore in Disney Dreamlight Valley, a game that combines the highly popular brand with cozy gameplay aspects like farming, developing friendships, fishing, crafting items, and cooking. The game is currently in an early access state and thus only accessible for those who choose to purchase a Founder’s Pack.

While traversing through Dreamlight Valley, players may find themselves wanting to cook for a variety of reasons.

Whether you’re eager to learn all recipes you can, need to cook a certain dish for a quest, desire to replenish your energy with a nourishing meal, or need to bring a Disney character their favorite dish of the day for a nice friendship boost, you will certainly find yourself cooking often.

One dish that players may find themselves needing during their Disney adventures is a Veggie Casserole. This four-star dish can grant players 821 or more energy when consumed or 324 or more Star Coins when sold.

Veggie Casserole recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Those hoping to cook up a Veggie Casserole will need to gather the following ingredients and combine them at any cooking station in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Players will need one Cheese.

Players will need one of any Spice.

Players will need two of any kind of Vegetables.

While many dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley require a very specific set of ingredients, Veggie Casserole can be created with a wide variety of combinations. Some examples of combinations that will result in Veggie Casserole are as follows.

Players can utilize one Cheese, one Oregano, and two Carrots to make Veggie Casserole.

Players can utilize one Cheese, one Basil, one Bell Pepper, and one Onion to make Veggie Casserole.

Players can utilize one Cheese, one Garlic, and two Corn to make Veggie Casserole.

Players can utilize one Cheese, one Ginger, one Bell Pepper, and one Corn to make Veggie Casserole.

Where to get Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The only way to attain Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley is by purchasing it from Remy’s stock of cooking supplies located at Chez Remy’s. One Cheese can be purchased for 180 Star Coins.

Where to get Spices in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Spices are a foraged ingredient that cannot be grown. Instead, players must scour various biomes to attain whichever Spice they are seeking.

Players can find Oregano around the Plaza.

Players will find Basil throughout the Peaceful Meadow biome.

Players can find Garlic in the Forest of Valor.

Players will find Ginger throughout the Forgotten Lands biome.

Players may find Mint at Frosted Heights.

While some of these ingredients may seem rather odd, all of them fall under the correct category in Disney Dreamlight Valley and will thus work as a Spice within the Vegetable Casserole recipe regardless of how weird some of them, such as Mint, might seem.

Where to get Vegetables in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All Vegetables in Disney Dreamlight Valley must be purchased, planted, and watered for them to be harvestable. Vegetable seeds may be purchased from Goofy’s Stalls located across all Dreamlight Valley biomes.

Asparagus Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Frosted Heights.

Bell Pepper Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor.

Carrot Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Peaceful Meadow.

Chili Pepper Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Sunlit Plateau.

Cucumber Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Frosted Heights.

Eggplant Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Frosted Heights.

Leek Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands.

