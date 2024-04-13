How to complete Monstrously Good Taste in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As the Valley’s overseer, it’s your job to seek out and welcome new villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Welcoming a newcomer to your Disney Dreamlight Valley brings happiness, but it also means taking on a new responsibility.

Simply placing them in a house isn’t enough; to help them settle in, introduce them to other villagers, and encourage them to make new friends. This task can be challenging, especially for villagers like Mike Wazowski whose unique tastes can be hard to accommodate. In the Monstrously Good Taste quest, you start a frustrating journey to find someone on the Valley who enjoys Mike’s monstrous taste in cologne and food.

How to make Monstrous Cologne in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I can only imagine what this smells like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Monstrous Cologne for Scrooge McDuck’s Shop in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need three ingredients: A Rotten Carp, seven Rich Soil, and five Empty Vials. Here’s how you can get your hands on each ingredient.

Get a Rotten Carp

Speak with Remy to get a Spoiled Carp. Even though this fish is spoiled, it doesn’t smell bad enough for Mike, so we need to turn it into a Rotten Carp for him.

Head to Dazzle Beach and whip out your shovel. Dig a hole and plant the Spoiled Carp like you would any regular seed. Wait 15 minutes and come back with your shovel to dig it up.

Report back to Mike to start your journey to source the remaining ingredients.

Get Rich Soil

You can get Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley by harvesting crops.

The fastest way to farm Rich Soil is to purchase as many Wheat Seeds from Goofy’s Peaceful Meadow Stall and plant them all by holding the action button. Wheat is the best crop to farm Rich Soil because it only takes one minute to grow.

After a minute, your Wheat plantation is ready to harvest. Hold the action button to harvest them and watch as Rich Soil jumps out of the ground every few harvests. When you’re done harvesting, trace your steps and pick up all Rich Soil from the ground.

Mike needs seven Rich Soil, so keep planting and harvesting Wheat until you get enough.

Get Empty Vials

You can craft Empty Vials with Glass, which in turn is made out of Sand and Coal Ore.

The fastest way to farm Sand to craft Empty Vials in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to destroy blue rocks in Dazzle Beach with your pickaxe to get Sand and destroy ore veins all over the Valley and Eternity Isle to get Coal.

You need five Empty Vials for the Monstrous Cologne, which equals 15 Glass. To make 15 Glass, you need 75 Sand and 15 Coal Ore.

Testing the Monstrous Cologne

Once you have all the ingredients, head to the nearest Crafting Table and craft Mike’s Monstrous Cologne. Then, take this item to Scrooge McDuck, Vanellope, and Scar to hear their harsh reviews and proceed to the next part of the quest.

How to make a Gourmet Rot Dog in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Not yum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Gourmet Rot Dog in Disney Dreamlight Valley, get a Royal Hairball, Wheat, Milk, and Clam and cook it in a Cooking Station.

Gourmet Rot Dog recipe

Here’s how you can get each ingredient:

Royal Hairball: Found inside Scar‘s Cave in Sunlit Plateau.

Found inside Scar‘s Cave in Sunlit Plateau. Wheat : Purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadows for three Star Coins.

: Purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadows for three Star Coins. Milk : Purchased from Remy in the Restaurant for 230 Star Coins.

: Purchased from Remy in the Restaurant for 230 Star Coins. Clam: Found in the ground in Dazzle Beach. They’re pink, not blue.

Once you have all the required ingredients, head to Remy’s Restaurant and make a Gourmet Rot Dog.

Testing the Gourmet Rot Dog

Bring the Gourmet Rot Dog to Remy to hear his understandably negative critique. Though Mike won’t be happy to hear hardly any villager appreciates his monstrously good taste, he can still count on Sulley as a friend. Once you’ve spoken to Mike, the quest will be completed.

