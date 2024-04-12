make a zen garden ddv
How to build a Zen Garden in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Anything for those Monsters Inc. goodies.
For some reason, your Disney Dreamlight Valley home has an excessive number of rooms, which gives you a lot of space to decorate.

You can purchase most decor items in Disney Dreamlight Valley at Scrooge McDuck‘s Store or obtain them by leveling up your Friendship with other Disney characters. But there are also rare occasions in which you stop being the Valley’s overseer to become a carpenter for a day. Some furniture items can only be obtained through crafting, meaning it’s up to you to source the required crafting ingredients and get to work. In this guide, I’ll show you how to make the Zen Garden to complete the Lovely Monsters Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to build a Zen Garden in Disney Dreamlight Valley

zen garden in crafting table ddv
That’s a lot of resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Zen Garden in Disney Dreamlight Valley, head to the nearest Crafting Table. Interact with it and look for the Zen Garden crafting recipe under the “Furniture” tab.

Zen Garden recipe 

To make a Zen Garden, you need the following materials:

  • 100 Stone: Obtained from mining ore veins.
  • 100 Pebbles: Obtained from digging the soil in the Forest of Valor, Dazzle Beach, Sunlit Plateau, and the Forgotten Lands.
  • 200 Sand: Obtained from digging the sand in Dazzle Beach.

Gathering that number of materials takes a lot of work. Instead of aggressively collecting this item, I recommend taking it easy and collecting these items as you complete other tasks. 

If you’re dead set on completing this Star Path task now, here are a few tips on how to farm each item.

Stone farming method

The best way to farm stone in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to ask your highest-level mining buddy to hang out and head on a mining trip around the Valley and the Vitalys Mines.

Equip the pickaxe and hug the walls of every biome until you have mined every ore vein available You can get more ore veins in Eternity Isle if you have the A Rift in Time DLC unlocked.

Your mining buddy can give you extra resources for each ore vein mined, which is a plus when you need to gather 100.

Pebbles farming method

To get lots of Pebbles quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley, head to the Forest of Valor, Dazzle Beach, Sunlit Plateau, or the Forgotten Lands. 

Then, look for an open area and hold the action button to dig infinitely. Once you reach a wall, backtrack and pick up all the pebbles you have dug.

Sand farming method

The best sand farming method in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to head to Dazzle Beach, equip the pickaxe, and look for blue rocks in the area.

Each blue rock you destroy shoots three to five sand piles around a circle. This method works faster than manually digging sand.

