A player with the four emotion companions for the Memory Mania Inside Out 2 event in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image via Gameloft
Category:
Disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley Inside Out 2 Memory Mania event guide

Unlock some expressive Companions.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024

To celebrate the release of Inside Out 2, the limited-time Memory Mania event has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This is a somewhat secret event running in the background, which means you might need some guidance on how to complete it.

You can claim some pretty cool items from this event, especially if you’re a fan of the Inside Out movies, but figuring out what needs to be done can be tricky. Here’s a complete guide to the entire Disney Dreamlight Valley Inside Out 2 Memory Mania event.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Memory Mania guide

Riley celebrating her birthday in a Disney Dreamlight Valley memory.
This event is all about Riley’s memories and emotions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The primary goal of the Memory Mania event is to collect Riley’s memories by removing items around the valley so you can unlock some exclusive Inside Out 2-themed items. Once you start the event, there’s a lot to get done, so here’s everything you need to know to work through it.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Memory Mania quests

The Memory Mania quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Time to hunt for some memories. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five duties you can work through for the Memory Mania event. All of these quests appear on the Collection page in your Dreamlight Journal rather than the actual Quest page, so they’re a bit hidden if you don’t know where to look.

QuestTaskItemNumberReward
MemorabiliaRemove items to obtain memories.Riley’s Birthday Cake, Hockey Equipment, and Hockey Trophy 200Lance Slashblade statue
Feeling NostalgicFinish the Blue Memory.Hockey Trophy10Envy Rabbit Companion
Feeling ExpansiveComplete the Yellow Memory.Hockey Equipment10Anxiety Squirrel Companion
Feeling JoyfulFinish the Pink Memory.Riley’s Birthday Cake10Ennui Raven Companion
Feeling AccomplishedComplete the Blue Memory, the Yellow Memory, and the Pink Memory.N/AThreeEmbarrassment Turtle Companion

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Memory Mania Memory item locations

There are three special items you need to remove in the Memory Mania event, which are the Hockey Trophy, Hockey Equipment, and Riley’s Birthday Cake, all of which can be found around specific locations in the valley.

  • Blue Memory: The Hockey Trophy item required for this memory spawns in Scrooge McDuck’s store and the Dream Castle.
  • Yellow Memory: The Hockey Equipment item required for this memory spawns in Merlin’s Dreamlight Library, Mickey’s house, and Goofy’s house.
  • Pink Memory: The Riley’s Birthday Cake item required for this memory spawns in the Moana Realm, the Wall-E Realm, and the Ratatouille Realm.

Around three of each item are available to collect at a time and more seem to spawn about every 20 minutes or so. Each time you interact with one of these items, they turn into a memory piece you can pick up to work on rebuilding all three core memories.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Memory Mania Companions

There are four unique companions you can collect during the Memory Mania event. Each one is based on each of the four new emotions featured in Inside Out 2.

CompanionAppearance
Envy Rabbit CompanionThe Envy Rabbit in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Anxiety Squirrel CompanionThe Anxiety Squirrel in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Ennui Raven CompanionThe Ennui Raven in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Embarrassment Turtle CompanionThe Embarrassment Turtle in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Memory Mania event end date

The Inside Out 2 Memory Mania event is available to complete from June 26 to July 17. This means you have exactly three weeks to work on it and claim the exclusive rewards before it ends.

All of the special event items will likely never be obtainable again after the event ends. It’s possible the event could receive a rerun in the future or that the items might appear in the Premium Shop, but since this event is celebrating the release of Inside Out 2, it seems pretty unlikely. This means you should get to work on completing it as soon as possible if you want to earn all of the rewards.

While working on this event, you might also want to progress through some Majesty and Magnolias Star Path duties. Many of these tasks involve hanging out with villagers, which is very easy to work on while navigating through this event.

