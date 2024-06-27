Alongside Mulan and Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Lucky Dragon Update, you can enjoy the new Inside Out 2 Memory Mania event from June 26, where you can get adorable new companions and rewards.

Unlike other event duties and quests, this event doesn’t actually have an official start, so kicking it off it can be tricky difficult if you don’t know what to do.

Luckily, that’s what we’re here for—here’s what you need to know.

How to start the Inside Out 2 Memory Mania event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

You will start the Inside Out 2 Memory Mania event in Dreamlight Valley as soon as you pick up the first item and unlock your first piece of memory.

There are three different item types with corresponding memory colors that can be found in designated locations across Dreamlight Valley.

Item Memory color Location Trophy Blue memory – Scrooge McDuck’s store

– Dream Castle (check every floor) Riley’s hockey gear Yellow memory – Merlin’s house

– Goofy’s house

– Mickey’s house Birthday Cake Pink memory – WALL-E realm

– Ratatouille realm

– Moana realm

These quest-related items will spawn daily, so be sure to log in every day to find them. They should appear in the exact locations listed above to ensure everyone, no matter their level, can participate in this event. If you don’t see these items in the above locations, check other houses and realms—they should pop up there.

When you interact with an item, you’ll be given one colored memory shard. Once you’ve completed a memory, you’ll then complete the corresponding duty and earn yourself a new companion. There’s a little grind here: You need to collect 200 memories or event items to get the final reward in Memory Mania.

All Inside Out 2 Memory Mania event duties and rewards

You have five event duties to complete in the Inside Out 2 Memory Mania event. Four of these will reward you with emotion-based companions tied to emotions like envy or embarrassment.

You have five event duties to complete in the Inside Out 2 Memory Mania event. Four of these will reward you with emotion-based companions tied to emotions like envy or embarrassment.

You can find these duties beneath the collections tab in your Dreamlight Valley menu.

Duty How to complete Reward Memorabilia Collect 200 event items or memories Lance Slashblade statue Feeling Nostalgic Complete the blue memory Envy animal companion Feeling Expansive Complete the yellow memory Anxiety animal companion Feeling Joyful Complete the pink memory Ennui animal companion Feeling Accomplished Complete the three memories Embarrassment animal companion

If you were confused about how to start the Inside Out 2 Memory Mania event or how to complete the five duties, this is what you need to know about the memories and how to complete the duties to get the four companions and the statue in Dreamlight Valley.

