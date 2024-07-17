All Disney Dreamlight Valley Festival of Foolishness 2024 codes

Vanellope and Sulley are stirring up some trouble in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s second annual Festival of Foolishness event. If you’re willing to help them prank the valley, you can claim some exclusive event codes for free goodies.

This event works very differently from all others you can complete in the Disney game and is smaller overall, but it does still promise some decent prizes for your efforts. Here are all of the codes you can unlock in the 2024 run of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Festival of Foolishness event.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Festival of Foolishness codes

The choices you make determine the codes you unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are nine codes you can earn from the 2024 installment of the Festival of Foolishness event. These codes can be unlocked by navigating through the text-based event yourself, but you don’t actually need to find them to claim them. Instead, you can redeem these codes right away to get the prizes.

Here are all nine codes you can earn in the Festival of Foolishness event and what items they reward you with.

Code Reward FOFSOUFFLE24 10 Soufflé FOFWORKOUT24 25 Coconuts

25 Iron Ingots FOFPRANK24 150 Moonstones FOFSHARDS24 10 Night Shards

10 Dream Shards FOFTHANKS24 100 Moonstones FOFSNOW24 25 Rope

25 Hardwood FOFFLOWERS24 Five Purple Hydrangeas

Five Blue Hydrangeas

Five Pink Hydrangeas

Five White & Red Hydrangeas

Five Sunflowers FOFFISH24 Five Anglerfish

Five Fugu

Five Kingfish FOFGEMS24 Three Diamond

Three Sapphire

Three Ruby

There aren’t any exclusive prizes in this event like there are for most others but there are some pretty rare and difficult-to-obtain items, which means it’s still worth redeeming all the codes. Moonstones are the overall best prize since they’re generally pretty tricky to get outside of entering DreamSnaps competitions and voting on other players’ DreamSnaps submissions.

Each code can be found within the Festival of Foolishness 2024 event. You have to navigate through the event a few times and make different choices to successfully find them all, which can make the process a bit tricky. If you’re not up for the adventure, you can always just redeem the codes right away and skip the event entirely, although this does mean you’ll miss out on Vanellope and Sulley’s antics plus the rare chance to prank some pesky villagers like Gaston yourself.

All nine codes are available to redeem for exactly a month from July 16 to Aug. 16. Once the event ends, you won’t be able to grab any of these codes anymore, but there are almost always other Disney Dreamlight Valley codes you can claim.

