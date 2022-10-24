With over 160 recipes to discover and create in Disney Dreamlight Valley, cooking is easily one of the most comprehensive activities in Gameloft’s hit life sim. One of these recipes is Steamed Fugu, a delicious three-star dish that will give you loads of energy once consumed or can be sold for 1,400 Star Coins.

If you’re interested in making the fishy delight Steamed Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Steamed Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Steamed Fugu requires three unique ingredients to be cooked in Disney Dreamlight Valley which can be found below:

One Fugu Fish

One Garlic

One Ginger

To get your hands on the main ingredient of Steamed Fugu, one Fugu Fish, you’ll need to get access to Dazzle Beach by unlocking it for 1,000 Dreamlight. You’ll then need to go fishing at golden ripple bubbles, but only when it’s raining.

As for Garlic, you’ll once again need to unlock a certain biome, this time it’s the Forest of Valor for 3,000 Dreamlight. You can forage Garlic from the ground in the forest or purchase Garlic seeds from Goofy’s Stall for 50 Star Coins.

Ginger, the third and final ingredient for Steamed Fugu is the hardest to acquire in Disney Dreamlight Valley. In order to get your hands on this ingredient you’ll have to unlock the Forgotten Lands which will cost you a whopping 15,000 Dreamlight. You’ll find Ginger all over the ground in the biome.

Once you’ve gathered all of the necessary ingredients, head to the nearest stove and toss them all into a pot along with one Coal to cook up Steamed Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Steamed Fugu will give you 3,668 energy when consumed or can be sold for 1,400 Star Coins.