How to make a Soufflé in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There’s so much to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Whether players want to spend their time completing NPCs requests, unleashing their creative imaginations, or cook up some delicious meals and desserts, there’s a wealth of ways for players to spend hours on hours in Dreamlight Valley.

As players jaunt around the valley, they may be in need of some energy restoration to keep on progressing through the game and completing various tasks. At the same time, it’s possible players are just in search of tasty treats to expand their culinary prowess. Either way, cooking is an important aspect of Disney Dreamlight Valley and there are a lot of different recipes for players to master.

One scrumptious dessert players are having a hard time with is the Soufflé. Here, we’ll go over everything players need to know about creating this dessert.

Image via Gameloft

How to make a Soufflé

Cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley is quite simple. As long as players come to a kitchen and cooking pot with the correct ingredients, they can make whatever their hearts desire.

Making food is a large part of the game. Not only are meals and treats useful for personal consumption, but they are often used as quest items to return to NPCs.

The Soufflé is a four-star dish and requires four ingredients to make. Here is the recipe:

Cheese

Eggs

Milk

Butter

Luckily, players can rest easy since they don’t have to remember every single recipe any time they want to make a particular meal or dessert. The collection menu in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be filled out with the various recipes players have learned. It does, however, require players to have made the item at least once to fill in.

Image via Gameloft

Getting the ingredients

Sometimes, it can be challenging for players to get some of the ingredients required for the various meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley. When it comes to the Soufflé, players can rest easy since they have quick access to purchase these ingredients through Remy’s Pantry.

But to unlock access to the pantry, players need to have unlocked Remy. Players who have yet to do this can head to the Dream Castle in the Ratatouille Realm and complete Remy’s quest. He will then come to the village and his friendship level will be available to increase.

After players have completed his first quest to open the restaurant, the pantry will be available toward the back of the kitchen. Players can purchase the Soufflé ingredients here for these prices: