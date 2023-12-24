Top 8 improvements we’d like to see in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every game has its problems, but Disney Dreamlight Valley players are exceptionally vocal about what they want to see added. Improvements to a game are expected when it’s getting regular updates, but we hope Gameloft adds these commonly requested features sooner rather than later.

Here are a few we’d like to see added soon to enhance our experience with Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Top eight improvements we need in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tracking quests

A simple quest addition would go a long way. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

I can’t tell you how often I struggle to figure out where to go after starting a quest. Tracking quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley would be a big improvement, and would help players find characters or items easier. It would be a lifesaver when you’re working on the Star Path and need to know where to go to complete the activity.

Players want a tracking mechanism similar to Hogwarts Legacy where a sparkling trail guides you to the next part of the quest. It’s difficult trying to find characters in your valley because they’re scattered everywhere and sometimes their icons overlap on the map. It’s especially frustrating trying to locate Remy or Woody because they’re tiny and I usually walk right past them.

Useful animal companions

The animal companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley are useless and need some changes. It would be nice if they could gather sticks or pick up flowers. If the developers don’t want animals to be overpowered, they could give them a skill they think they would excel at. For example, you could find an extra item from your fox after doing some digging.

This could work similarly to how friends are given activities to focus on for extra friendship points. When you get a new animal companion, you should be able to assign an activity that suits them. It wouldn’t make sense if a turtle were to catch extra fish with you, but maybe they could help you forage for seaweed.

Search for recipes

What page was the Jam Macaron recipe on again? Screenshot by Dot Esports

I don’t like the cooking portion of Disney Dreamlight Valley because of how tedious it is trying to find an ingredient for your recipe. There is an option to filter out what type of food your recipe falls under, such as dessert, main course, or appetizer, but I want something more. I want to be able to search for a recipe.

That’s not all: I want to be able to cook food I’ve already cooked before. Gameloft should add an option to view the history of the food you made recently. This could help tremendously if you’re cooking gifts to give to your friends in the valley. I don’t cook often, but when I do, I craft the same thing over and over because I know it sells for a lot at Goofy’s stall.

This is why I want the ability to search for a recipe—because I’m very particular about which recipe I want to cook, and I know exactly which ingredients I have. In addition to a search option, I want to be able to black out recipes I can’t cook based on the ingredients I’m missing, taking into account both my storage and inventory. Speaking of storage…

More storage, please

Gameloft, can you please add more storage to the game?

It’s no surprise that Disney Dreamlight Valley has lots of resources to find that all serve a purpose. But after you’ve gathered 99 of the same item, it fills up another slot in your storage or inventory. If you’re using softwood to craft items, you’re going to need tons of it, so Gameloft should give us the storage we deserve.

I hate having a storage box with such a low storage limit. It means I need to throw away my least useful items when I know everything in the game serves a purpose. Even if the feature came as DLC, I wouldn’t care—I just want storage boxes to have unlimited space so I don’t feel pressured to get rid of items.

Fill option for paths

Designing paths on Nintendo Switch is fraught with problems, and a fill option would be a step in the right direction. Aligning paths is frustratingly difficult, and it would be far easier if there was a button you could click to fill a designated space with paths. I also want an option to mass-delete trees, rocks, and other scenery.

There’s already a feature that lets you mass-delete paths. Doing this removes all paths similar to the path you’ve selected. This feature would be wonderful, and it would also be nice if we could place our paths down to create a line, then after clicking the fill option, duplicate that line next to it. I just want the game to be easier for designers playing on the Switch.

Sorting furniture by name

I don’t want to have to walk through IKEA every time I open the menu. Image via Gameloft

When you get a new item from Scrooge’s shop, it will appear at the bottom of your furniture list. Why can’t there be a category specifically for new items and the ability to sort items based on name? For example, the search option should let me type in “glow,” and then show me all the items that light up a room.

The main quality of life feature I want is for my new items to be highlighted, so I don’t have to scroll through everything to find them. There are filters we can use to find items with specific colors or from certain films, but with a few minor adjustments, Gameloft could make the furniture tab far easier to use. This also includes clothing, because the clothing tab has the same functions as the furniture tab.

Add more items to Scrooge’s Shop

Players are using cheats to get new items from Scrooge’s Shop. I’m surprised he hasn’t told us to pay him money to expand his business. There aren’t many furniture items in his store, and if you want bigger items like couches or beds, you’re limited to three to four per day.

I don’t want his shop to refresh only once a day. I want his shop to refresh twice daily, and he should give us more furniture options than clothes. Some days I go into the store and see duplicates of clothes and furniture I already have. There should be a duplicate protection system in place to avoid doubling up on items you already own. There’s a reason why if you talk to Scrooge McDuck you can order furniture.

Many players are cheating by turning their Switch off the minute they enter the store. Once you’ve checked to see if there’s anything worth buying, turn your Switch off and restart the game to refresh the shop. It’s a helpful trick, but we shouldn’t have to do that to see new items. Instead, we should get an option to upgrade Scrooge’s shop to have more items or do a refresh every few hours.

Normal friends? What about best friends?

There’s surely more to the friends system. Images via Gameloft. Remix by Kacee Fay

What’s the point of having maxed-out characters in your valley other than getting an extra item from doing activities with them? After you’ve completed their character quest and unlocked all the items they can give you, they’re pretty pointless to keep around.

It would be nice to be able to choose best friends around the valley who can give you memories after performing activities, or random furniture and clothing packs specific to their movie title. I’d also like to be able to solve quarrels and help out my friends if they’re disagreeing with another villager.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can become good friends with the villagers and they’ll even give you a picture of themself as a gift. I also noticed that in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the characters’ dialogue gets repetitive after a while. This makes them quite dull and talking to them feels unnecessary after you’ve maxed out their friendship. Gameloft should add new dialogue and friendship perks to remedy the problem.