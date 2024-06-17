All Lost Ghost locations in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

After you’ve worked through the major Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign, Micah-10 reaches out to you for help tracking down lost Ghosts. There are several Ghosts scattered throughout The Pale Heart and the Sol System that you need to find.

Recommended Videos

These lost Ghosts appear in a variety of missions you have to complete. Many take you to various Strikes, campaign missions, or while exploring Lost Sectors in The Pale Heart. It can be difficult to keep track of where you need to go for every lost Ghost, but we’ve made it easier for you to find them all in Destiny 2, no matter what mission you’re working on for Micah-10.

How to find all lost Ghosts in Destiny 2

You can find the Ghost next to the base of the tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever looking for Ghosts during a mission with Micah-10, always be on the lookout for the distinct orange aura they give off. It’s the best way to track down these Ghosts. When you approach them, interact with the lost Ghost for a few seconds and progress toward the necessary quest objective.

These are all the lost Ghost locations you have to find for Micah-10 in Destiny 2. These are scattered through the various missions and tasks you must complete when exploring The Pale Heart.

Lost Ghost Mission Location Description Location Image The Ascendant You can find this Ghost in The Dreaming City. After completing this mission, don’t go to Orbit, and instead wait the timer out. You’ll spawn in close to where you need to find the Ghost. The Desperation After grabbing the Ghost Telemetry in The Devil’s Lair Strike, it’s time to return to the Cosmodrome, where you must go to the city’s outskirts. It’ll be close to the underside of a highway, with several Fallen protecting it. The Hellmouth The Hellmouth can be a tricky Ghost to track down. After discovering its Telemetry, follow the waypoints and proceed to the Hall of Wisdom. The waypoints should take you to the Chamber of Night and deeper into the Moon. The Ghost should be on a pile of bones, where you must fight an Ogre. The Illusion The Ghost for The Illusion is another tricky location. You need to make your way up to the large castle on the east side of the map and then reach the top, where you fought Savathun during the final encounter with her. You can find the Ghost at the statue. The Oracle For this Ghost, make your way to Nessus. I recommend landing at The Cistern to reach it quickly. Follow the path and proceed toward the Pools of Luminance. Cut through the Vex blocking your path, and you’ll discover the Ghost on a pedestal at the end. The Past This is easily the quickest Ghost to track down in this series of quests. You need to make your way to the Throne World, and visit The Enclave on Mars. Proceed to the final area of The Enclave, and you can find the Ghost at the bottom. The Return The Return is another quick-to-find Ghost. You can land at the Cosmodrome, and make your way a short distance from the landing zone. From here, proceed down the stairs into an underground area, and you’ll locate the Ghost surrounded by Hive. The Shadows For the Shadows, after finding the Ghost Telemetry at the end of the Strike, make your way toward The Dark Forest. There should be a series of waypoints leading you to the Ghost. You can find it underneath a hand statue when you reach the end. The Veiled The Veiled contains another quick Ghost. You must proceed to the landing zone on the south region of Europa, and make your way to the black Pyramid. From here, the Ghost should be on the pedestal. The Visitation This is another Ghost you can find tucked away somewhere on the Moon. There’s a portal to the right of Eris that takes you directly to them, making the trip a fast one.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy