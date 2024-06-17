Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
How to complete The Veiled in Destiny 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Destiny 2

All Lost Ghost locations in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Find every lost Ghost Micah-10 needs you to locate.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 12:33 pm

After you’ve worked through the major Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign, Micah-10 reaches out to you for help tracking down lost Ghosts. There are several Ghosts scattered throughout The Pale Heart and the Sol System that you need to find.

Recommended Videos

These lost Ghosts appear in a variety of missions you have to complete. Many take you to various Strikes, campaign missions, or while exploring Lost Sectors in The Pale Heart. It can be difficult to keep track of where you need to go for every lost Ghost, but we’ve made it easier for you to find them all in Destiny 2, no matter what mission you’re working on for Micah-10.

How to find all lost Ghosts in Destiny 2

Lost Ghost location in lost sector in Destiny 2
You can find the Ghost next to the base of the tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever looking for Ghosts during a mission with Micah-10, always be on the lookout for the distinct orange aura they give off. It’s the best way to track down these Ghosts. When you approach them, interact with the lost Ghost for a few seconds and progress toward the necessary quest objective.

These are all the lost Ghost locations you have to find for Micah-10 in Destiny 2. These are scattered through the various missions and tasks you must complete when exploring The Pale Heart.

Lost Ghost MissionLocation DescriptionLocation Image
The AscendantYou can find this Ghost in The Dreaming City. After completing this mission, don’t go to Orbit, and instead wait the timer out. You’ll spawn in close to where you need to find the Ghost.How to find the Ascendant Ghost in Destiny 2
The DesperationAfter grabbing the Ghost Telemetry in The Devil’s Lair Strike, it’s time to return to the Cosmodrome, where you must go to the city’s outskirts. It’ll be close to the underside of a highway, with several Fallen protecting it.How to find the Ghost in The Desperation Destiny 2
The HellmouthThe Hellmouth can be a tricky Ghost to track down. After discovering its Telemetry, follow the waypoints and proceed to the Hall of Wisdom. The waypoints should take you to the Chamber of Night and deeper into the Moon. The Ghost should be on a pile of bones, where you must fight an Ogre. How to complete The Hellmouth in Destiny 2
The IllusionThe Ghost for The Illusion is another tricky location. You need to make your way up to the large castle on the east side of the map and then reach the top, where you fought Savathun during the final encounter with her. You can find the Ghost at the statue.How to find Ghost The Illusion in Destiny 2
The OracleFor this Ghost, make your way to Nessus. I recommend landing at The Cistern to reach it quickly. Follow the path and proceed toward the Pools of Luminance. Cut through the Vex blocking your path, and you’ll discover the Ghost on a pedestal at the end.How to find Ghost in The Oracle in Destiny 2
The PastThis is easily the quickest Ghost to track down in this series of quests. You need to make your way to the Throne World, and visit The Enclave on Mars. Proceed to the final area of The Enclave, and you can find the Ghost at the bottom.How to complete The Past in Destiny 2
The ReturnThe Return is another quick-to-find Ghost. You can land at the Cosmodrome, and make your way a short distance from the landing zone. From here, proceed down the stairs into an underground area, and you’ll locate the Ghost surrounded by Hive.Peach Ghost location in Destiny 2
The ShadowsFor the Shadows, after finding the Ghost Telemetry at the end of the Strike, make your way toward The Dark Forest. There should be a series of waypoints leading you to the Ghost. You can find it underneath a hand statue when you reach the end.How to find Ghost in Destiny 2 The Shadows
The VeiledThe Veiled contains another quick Ghost. You must proceed to the landing zone on the south region of Europa, and make your way to the black Pyramid. From here, the Ghost should be on the pedestal.How to find the Ghost in The Veiled in Destiny 2
The VisitationThis is another Ghost you can find tucked away somewhere on the Moon. There’s a portal to the right of Eris that takes you directly to them, making the trip a fast one.How to find the Ghost in The Visitation in Destiny 2
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.