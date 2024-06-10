Destiny 2: How to complete The Desperation

You’ve returned several Ghosts to Micah-10 and The Pale Heart in Destiny 2. They’ve been healing alongside the Traveler, preparing to assist against The Witness. And now, in The Desperation, it’s time to bring one more back home.

The Desperation mission aims for you to find a missing Ghost last seen at The Cosmodrome. When you arrive, the next step is to track down the Ghost Telemetry data, which should provide you with a more precise location of where to find them. From there, it’s all about returning them to The Pale Heart, where they can heal in Destiny 2.

All The Desperation quest steps in Destiny 2

Make your way to the Cosmodrome to launch The Devil’s Lair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For The Desperation quest, you want to go to The Devils’ Lair Strike on The Cosmodrome. You need to complete this with a team of two other Guardians for a full Fireteam, and you should expect to find the Ghost Telemetry information close to the end, like the other Strikes featured from these missions. But if one member of your Fireteam finds it, everyone gets it, even if you still need to find its exact location while playing Destiny 2. I recommend making this the final mission in this sequence after completing the others like The Visitation and The Illusion.

Find the broken Husk to obtain the Ghost Telemetry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ghost Telemetry appears before you during the final boss battle. It’ll be on the husk of a large Servitor. It’s hoisted up as if someone were attempting to examine its remains or they wanted to go through and attempt to repair it. Regardless, approach the husk and interact with it to obtain the Ghost Telemetry. From here, complete the rest of the Strike and make your way to Hecate’s known location, which turns out to be where your Ghost brought you back to life during Destiny 1.

Much like the other Ghost locations for these missions, land on the planet and keep the mission tracked. Multiple Waypoints will show up to guide your way to them, making it an easy process to reach this area and obtain the missing Ghost. When you arrive, you can find the Ghost surrounded by several Guardian statues, and you can interact with it to take it with you.

Interact with the Ghost to bring it back to The Pale Heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last step is to return it to The Pale Heart and give it to the Arbor. They can now renew their strength and prepare for the upcoming battle against The Witness in Destiny 2, completing another mission for Micah-10.

