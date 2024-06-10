Destiny 2: How to complete The Visitation

Micah-10 has discovered another Ghost you need to track down in Destiny 2, bringing more allies to your cause against The Witness. Once again, you’re returning to the Moon and trying to track down another Ghost who has gone missing in this sector for The Visitation.

Recommended Videos

This is one of the many missions Micah-10 has given you to track down Ghosts throughout the Sol system. Each one gives you a new advantage when fighting against The Witness and one step more to prepare for defending everyone against The Final Shape. Here’s what you need to know about The Visitation in Destiny 2.

All The Visitation quest steps in Destiny 2

Begin The Beyond mission to find the Ghost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can begin this journey by going to the Moon region and launching the Beyond campaign mission. You can make it the Normal or Legendary difficult, but to track down this Ghost, it’s better to keep it at the Normal difficulty to ensure you can get it done quickly. The Ghost’s Telemetry won’t show up immediately, either, and you should expect to make your way to the end of the mission to find it. It’s a similar process to when you played through The Illusion and The Veiled quests.

Interact with the statue to track them down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shortly after you defeat Crota during the campaign mission, you’ll be transported to the last area you get to visit before finishing it. Immediately in front of you will be a statue of three people. Scan it, and you’ll unlock the Ghost Telemetry you’ve been trying to hunt down. You can now track down the missing Ghost and learn more from what they learned during their time on the Moon. Their primary goal was to learn more about The Witness.

You should have an effective method to reach the missing Ghost in Destiny 2. You can do this by going through the portal to the right of Eris, where you can launch at the first landing zone on the Moon. From here, follow the pathway forward, and when you reach the end, the Ghost should be at the front, surrounded by a handful of hand statues, looking to grab and take them away.

Find them on the ground at the end of the route. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final thing you need to do is return to The Pale Heart and give the Ghost to the Arbor. They can heal and prepare for the final battle against The Witness. You can speak with Micah-10 to let her know you’ve finished another Destiny 2 mission.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy