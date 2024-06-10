Destiny 2: How to complete The Illusion

There are still more Ghosts for you to track down before you can confront The Witness in Destiny 2, and the more allies you have for this battle, the better your odds will be. Micah-10 needs you to find the next Ghost on Savathûn’s Throne World during The Illusion.

The Ghost went missing while investigating this world, and Micah-10 wants to ensure their safety. After losing a Ghost in The Veiled quest, Micah-10 wants to make sure no other Ghosts are out there, damaged or hurt. You’re getting closer to bringing as many Ghosts back to confront The Final Shape and stop The Witness’ plans in Destiny 2.

All The Illusion quest steps in Destiny 2

Launch The Cunning story mission in Destiny 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For The Illusion quest, reach Savathûn’s Throne World and launch the campaign mission selection screen at the bottom. The mission you need to do is The Cunning, where you investigate the Throne World to uncover how Savathûn “stole” the Light and wields it against the Vanguard. Like The Veiled quest, you can do this on Normal or Legendary difficulty. I recommend doing it on Normal as it’s quicker to complete the mission, similar to The Veiled mission, which is different from the Ghost locating ones, like The Oracle.

Grab the Ghost Telemetry before leaving the tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding the Ghost Telemetry will take you a good amount of time. The opportunity appears once you reach the mission’s end after defeating the Illusion. You have to reach the section right before you have to flee the area and make your way out of the tower. Approach the statue on the left before you go any further and you can obtain the Ghost Telemetry. The final step is completing the rest of the mission in Destiny 2.

Make your way halfway through the bridge, and then go up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have Heilung’s immediate location, head to the Throne World to track them down. You need to reach the Sanctum of the Brood Queen to locate them. As long as you’re tracking this quest in your Director, following the waypoints and making your way to Heilung should be straightforward. But when you reach the large bridge leading to Savathûn’s tower, look for a pathway that takes you up rather than following the waypoints. This is an easier path. You can use it to go up one more time.

Grab the Ghost behind the large statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your waypoints should be updated after you do this to give you a better way forward. Follow the path and it’ll take you to where you fought against Savathûn during The Witch Queen expansion. The Ghost is on the ground at the center, beyond the larger statue.

The final step is to return to Micah-10 at the Arbor and give the Ghost a proper location to heal. They should be ready for the final battle against The Witness in Destiny 2.

