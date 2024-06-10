Destiny 2: How to complete The Veiled

There are still Ghosts for you to find as you make your way through Destiny 2’s The Final Shape after completing the campaign. Micah-10 has discovered another one for you to track down, and this time, you’ll be making your way to Europa, where you’ll be looking into the Pyramid.

The Ghost you’ve been told to find has many questions about The Darkness and the Pyramids. Although they’re curious about them, they’re not attempting to side with the Darkness. They simply question orders all the time. Still, Micah-10 would like to track them down, and you can bring them back to The Pale Heart after you find them in Destiny 2.

All The Veiled quest steps in Destiny 2

Launched The Communion mission from Europa. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this mission, called The Veiled, we’ll be launching the campaign’s The Communion mission on Europa. The previous quests for Micah-10 have been about running through Strikes and focusing on replaying those playlists with new dialogue. Now, we’ll be returning to Europa, investigating the Pyramid ship we initially encountered on the planet and unlocking the power of Stasis in Destiny 2. You can choose to do this mission on Legendary or Normal difficulty. It’s a different approach to The Ascendant or The Past quests from Micah-10.

Like the previous Strikes, you’ll have to make your way to the end of the mission. You can find the Telemetry at the center of the boss arena, next to a statue. I recommend interacting with the statue before starting the boss fight to ensure you don’t miss it when the mission ends. You have a few seconds after the boss battle finishes and you complete it to grab it, though.

Interact with the Cabal statue to find the Ghost Telemetry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately for players, unlike the other Ghosts you’ve encountered while working alongside Micah-10, the Ghost has returned in shards. They did not survive whatever mission they were working on at the time. You need to track down what remains of their Shell and bring it back to Micah-10 at The Pale Heart. The waypoint should be on Europa, close to Exo Stranger.

Interact with the Ghost and bring them back to The Pale Heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find the Shell of the Ghost, bring it back to The Pale Heart and interact with the Arbor. Micah-10 thanks you for your time spent tracking down the Ghost, Anwar, even if it turned out to be finding what was left of them and not another ally for you in Destiny 2.

