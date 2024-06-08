Destiny 2: How to complete The Past

Micah-10 has another task for you: hunt down more Ghosts in Destiny 2. The more Ghosts you can track down and bring back to the Traveler, the more they can heal and aid in the battle against the Witness. This time, Micah needs you to go to Mars.

This Ghost is particularly fascinated with the Warmind while it is on Mars and Micah figures they went there. When you arrive, you’ll need to track down a particular telemetry item to make it easier to track them down. This means making it through the required Strike in Destiny 2 long enough to reach this point, and we recommend making it through to the end.

All The Past quest steps in Destiny 2

Launch the Mars Strike by making your way to the Throne World. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this activity, go to Savathûn’s Throne World, where you can find The Enclave on the left side. Unlike the previous quests, such as The Oracle or The Shadows, the Strike for this activity only appears next to The Enclave, as Mars was previously removed from the game, at least the larger part where you could freely explore the area. The Enclave is the only part that remains for Destiny 2 players.

You can find it in the back of the room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the end of the Battleground Strike, the beacon appears at the back of the room when you find the final boss. You can choose to grab the beacon before the encounter, or you can do it after. I recommend ensuring you have it when the dust settles, as things can get hectic if you’re not careful, and there’s always the chance you could forget it. You then learn that Citrine is waiting for you at The Enclave.

Track down the Ghost waiting for you at The Enclave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you make your way to The Enclave, proceed down to the Relic and then go further down than that to the second floor. When you arrive, look at the newly formed structure to your right, and the Ghost will be waiting for you to pick up.

You can now bring them back to the Arbor at The Pale Heart and get them ready to assist in healing the Traveler. This is a much simpler route to discovering this Ghost in Destiny 2, but an important piece of a much larger puzzle.

