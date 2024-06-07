Destiny 2: How to complete The Shadows

Micah-10 has another Ghost transmission you need to track down in Destiny 2. During The Shadows quest, Micah-10 needs you to make your way to the EDZ to see if you can find the Ghost who has been calling for help.

Similar to the previous missions from Micah-10, it comes down to launching a particular Strike in Destiny 2 and tracking down the Ghost Telemetry. You can find it during a certain point in the Strike, and it’s easy to miss. For the EDZ, you’ll be going to the Lake of Shadows and trying to find a way to track down the missing Ghost. You need all the help you can get in The Final Shape.

All The Shadows quest steps in Destiny 2

Launch the Lake of Shadows Strike to find the Ghost Telemetry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ghost Telemetry you need to track down for The Shadows is in the Lake of Shadows Strike in the EDZ. You can launch it anytime by visiting the EDZ region on your map and selecting it. You can bring friends with you or launch it alone and have other Guardians playing Destiny 2 join you. They’re also likely to be trying to find this Ghost’s Telemetry. It’s similar to when you worked on the Return and Hellmouth quests.

The Ghost Telemetry appears at the end of Lake of Shadows Strike. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find it when you reach the end of the Lake of Shadows Strike. It can be difficult to make it out as it’s incredibly dark, but it’s on the side of the boss arena. I could grab it merely by completing the Strike, but walking over to the right side of the arena to interact with the structure of hands to grab the Ghost Telemetry would be your best idea to ensure you get it.

After you get these details, travel to The Sludge Landing Zone to find the best route to the Ghost. You have to do this on foot, but you can highlight the waypoint on your map to ensure you get a step-by-step process to reach the Ghost from your location.

Interact with the Ghost underneath the hand statue and bring it home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you follow the path, walk through the portal, which should lead you to the missing Ghost. It will be on the ground, underneath the large hand statue stretching out from the ground. Approach the Ghost and you can now bring it back with you to The Pale Heart, where you can have it heal with the Traveler. You can chalk this up to another completed quest in Destiny 2 and begin working on the next one with Micah-10.

