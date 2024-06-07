Destiny 2: How to complete The Hellmouth

Micah-10 needs your help tracking down another Ghost that’s gotten lost in Destiny 2 after completing The Final Shape’s campaign. If you can find enough Ghosts, they should prove to be helpful reinforcements to battle The Witness.

The Ghost went missing on the Moon, one of the many areas you’ve been to over your years serving the Vanguard and operating as a Guardian. Finding the Ghost’s Telemetry should provide a reliable route for you to track down and bring them back to The Pale Heart. The more friends you have in Destiny 2, the better.

All The Hellmouth quest steps in Destiny 2

Launch the Nightmare Fear strike, and follow it through to the end. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like another mission Micah-10 sends you to complete, The Return, it’s time to track down a particular Ghost in Destiny 2’s The Hellmouth. Again, the one you need to find is on the Moon, and they were last seen attempting one of the Hunts. You can do this by working on the Nightmare Hunt: Fear, which you can launch when you reach the Moon region. From here, it’s about tracking down where to find the Ghost Telemetry, which appears at a specific portion.

Interact with the skull to the left of the boss room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the telemetry next to the large skull before you take on the boss during the Nightmare. It will be where you cannot revive and have to repeat the encounter. Turn to the left and scan the skull to advance this quest.

Now, when you return to the Moon map, a new icon should appear to lead you directly to where you need to go to find the lost Ghost, Link. If you hit this icon, several waypoints direct you to the exact route you need to take to reach it. It should take you through the Temple of Crota underneath the Moon.

Interact with the Ghost and bring it home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you follow the path, it will eventually lead you to an area with an Unstoppable Ogre nearby. You can choose to deal with the Ogre or ignore it. After you’ve done this, take a right and look for the large bones on the side. The Ghost is sitting on one of these bones, glowing orange.

You can now return to The Pale Heart, and this should complete The Hellmouth quest in Destiny 2. It might even be time to revisit The Pale Heart and learn more about the Traveler through various visions.

