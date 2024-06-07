Destiny 2: How to find all Visions of the Traveler

There are multiple secrets for you to hunt down as you explore various regions in Destiny 2. Inside the Traveler is no different for The Final Shape expansion, especially when you’re finding Visions of the Traveler inside The Pale Heart.
These allow you to glimpse past events alongside Micah-10, a legendary Guardian who has joined your fight against The Witness. These events are directly tied to the Traveler, giving you a better idea of what it is as a being, and to learn about this powerful construct. Tracking down these vision locations can be difficult, but they’ll give you an idea of what to expect from the Traveler in Destiny 2 and bring you closer to many rewards.
All Visions of the Traveler locations in Destiny 2
Visions of the Traveler are secrets you can find while exploring The Pale Heart. You have to go out of your way to find them, especially because they’re not marked on your map. You must get close to the objects at specific locations to interact with them.
There are eight visions you need to find while exploring The Pale Heart. Many of these locations are areas you visited as you worked through The Final Shape campaign.
These are all the locations to find each Vision of the Traveler in Destiny 2. We have both a location marked on the map and the area’s appearance when you get there. I recommend focusing on the Micah-10 missions, such as Convalescence Greenery and Convalescence Underbrush.