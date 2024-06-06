How to complete Convalescence Underbrush in Destiny 2

Micah-10 needs your help on several jobs after completing the Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign. The Pale Heart is a new region to explore, and Micah-10 wants to help you get your new footing within this unknown place.

Recommended Videos

After completing the previous mission, Convalescence Rootbound, Micah-10 needs you to work on Convalescence Underbrush in Destiny 2. Expect to explore more parts of The Pale Heart and learn about the inner workings of The Traveler while it’s still under threat from The Witness and their forces.

All Convalescence Underbrush tasks in Destiny 2

Find Pathfinder objectives while exploring The Pale Heart after The Final Shape campaign. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first task you need to do for this quest is to track down Flickering Blessing mods scattered throughout The Pale Heart in Destiny 2‘s The Pale Heart. There are several ways to unlock these Blessings, but the best way is to complete Pathfinder tasks that you can find within The Pale Heart. You can find these highlighted on your map, indicated by the Pathfinder symbol. These tasks vary from completing Stitching events to defeating powerful foes.

After you complete the task, unlock the chest to reveal the loot inside. There’s a good chance you might receive a Flickering Blessing from the Traveler. You need to earn two of them, completing two or more Pathfinder objectives within The Pale Heart. Once you have them both, reopen your map and go to the Traveler’s Blessing menu option above the Pathfinder icon.

Unlock additional Traveler’s Blessings by completing activities in The Pale Heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Traveler’s Blessing menu, you can unlock two of them to bestow on your Guardian for a set amount of time. These blessings vary from improving the power of specific subclass aspects to earning more Orbs of Power. Each is useful during your time within The Pale Heart and as you take on additional challenges within the game

Once you have two Blessings, review your progress by returning to Micah-10 in the Lost City. You can check out the Ghost and the Arbor to review your progress, watching the Traveler’s healing progress. Finally, speak with Micah-10 at the console and complete this mission in Destiny 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy