Destiny 2: How to complete Convalescence Rootbound

Micah-10 needs your assistance in Destiny 2 with the quest Convalescence: Rootbound. They need you to track down several Ghosts that have gone missing inside the Traveler, as they’re following a signal no one else can hear besides them.

Although Ghosts can care for themselves, not many have returned. Micah-10 is worried that something has happened to them and wants you to check them out. You can begin working on this quest shortly after completing The Final Shape campaign in Destiny 2 and after your first encounter with Savathûn.

All Convalescene Rootbound quests steps in Destiny 2

You can get the quest after completing the first adventure, where you follow Savathûn inside the Traveler during the Destined Heroes quest. Micah-10 will be by the comms inside the H.E.L.M. and requests your help.

When you accept the quest, head to the Director menu and look through The Pale Heart region map. Go to The Landing region and head south, inside The Forgotten Deep Lost Sector.

If you highlight the quest, a waypoint should appear on your user interface, mapping out the exact location you need to follow. Following these markers leads you to the entrance of the Forgotten Deep Lost Sector. The entrance is in a cave, on the side of a rock cliff that you can climb. Look for the Lost Sector marker on the outside.

Follow the waypoints to reach the Forgotten Deep lost sector. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Forgotten Deep Lost Sector is similar to when you did it during The Final Shape campaign. To progress, locate the three light wells that grant you the Light Shield Breaker buff and destroy the crystal when you have all three. There are Lucent Hive throughout this Lost Sector in Destiny 2, which means the more powerful ones require you to destroy their Ghosts before you can defeat them.

When you reach the end of the Forgotten Deep Lost Sector, defeat the Hive Lieutenant before attempting to find the Ghost. You’ll need to find three Light Shield Breaker well buffs before you can damage the Lucent Hive. Look for a large tree from here, and you should find the missing Ghost next to the tree on the platform.

You can find the Ghost next to the base of the tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After interacting with the Ghost, return to the Lost City inside the Pale Heart in Destiny 2 and investigate the Arbor formation. You can find this location close to where you initially spoke with Micah-10 and accepted the quest.

Investigate the Ghost now that it’s returned. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final step for this The Final Shape quest is to return to Micah-10 to discuss the Ghost’s damage. After you do this, it will conclude the Convalescene Rootbound quest for Micah-10 and unlocks more for you to do in Destiny 2.

