Destiny 2: How to Get Ergo Sum and Complete Destined Heroes

Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape brings the Ergo Sum sword, and no roll of it is quite like the other. To obtain this unique Exotic, guardians must first venture into the Destined Heroes quest, which kicks off the post-campaign adventures.

While the actual narrative of Light and Dark doesn’t end until after the raid, completing the Iconoclasm mission already grants you access to the Destined Heroes quest, which then lets you unlock Ergo Sum to your collection.

Here’s how you can get Ergo Sum in Destiny 2, what perks it rolls with, and a quick overview of how to complete Destined Heroes.

How to get Ergo Sum in Destiny 2

Your element may differ. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first roll of Ergo Sum likely comes from completing the Destined Heroes post-campaign quest in Destiny 2. This quest encompasses most of your journey after finishing Iconoclasm and contains a series of missions within a quest.

Ergo Sum can also be a reward for completing the Pale Heart’s Pathfinder node. Players can get two random rolls per week by finishing their path, though you can still reset the Pathfinder after that. Lastly, players have a chance of getting it from Overthrow activities, based on the Destiny 2 rewards splash screen.

What does Ergo Sum do in Destiny 2?

Ergo sum can roll with Exotic traits from multiple weapons in Destiny 2. We’ve gotten Polaris Lance’s Perfect Fifth and The Colony’s Insectoid Robot Grenades, while a clanmate has Riskrunner and Cloudstrike. They also have distinct frames.

All Ergo Sum perks in Destiny 2

Here are all possible rolls, as shown by Light.gg. These rolls seem to determine their element.

Wolfpack Rounds (Gjallarhorn)

Gathering Light (Traveler’s Chosen)

Sacred Flame (Ticuu’s Divination)

The Perfect Fifth (Polaris Lance)

Arc Conductor (Riskrunner)

Stormbringer (Cloudstrike)

Unplanned Reprieve (Telesto)

Insectoid Robot Grenades (The Colony)

Ergo Sum also rolls with a random frame, which includes either a Vortex Frame, Adaptive Frame, Caster Frame, Aggressive Frame, or Lightweight Frame. This makes for a highly versatile sword, so guardians may find themselves putting the extra vault space to good use.

How to complete Destined Heroes in Destiny 2

Destined Heroes is one of the longest quests in The Final Shape‘s post-campaign—mostly because it requires you to do a little bit of everything. This quest ties up most of the spread-out memories and missions throughout the Pale Heart.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the major objectives in Destined Heroes and their associated quest lines. These don’t involve objectives like speaking to NPCs, but a lot of these missions and questlines will tie into others.

Investigate the Lucent Hive near the Portal This triggers Queens, part one. The second part takes place later.

Lost in the Light and Found in the Dark This objective asks you to complete both the Lost in the Light and Found in the Dark quests before proceeding. These two quests are needed to unlock the missing Aspects and Supers from each element in your Prismatic subclass.

Investigate Taken Energy spikes

Use the Dyadic Prism to enter the Sacrarium This is the last step, with no fighting this time. Walk into the Sacrarium and grab your Ergo Sum.



This huge quest will take you through a myriad of smaller missions. Thankfully for players, though, they are mostly straightforward. They’ll put you in touch with several allies of the Vanguard (and Savathûn, wherever she stands), which set up important plot points.

