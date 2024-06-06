Destiny 2: How to complete Convalescence Greenery

Micah-10 has plenty of work for you to do after completing Destiny 2’s The Final Shape campaign. There are several small details to wrap up while exploring The Pale Heart, such as learning more about the interior of the Traveler and protecting it.

Your work with Micah-10 takes you all over The Pale Heart, working on the many threats that face the Traveler, the enemies that wish to bring it down. For the Convalescence Greenery quest, your goal is to deal directly with the threats facing each region of The Pale Heart in Destiny 2. Expect to explore the first major area, similar to when you did Convalescence Underbrush.

All Convalescence Greenery quest steps in Destiny 2

Fight against the foes of The Traveler and Overthrow them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first task in the Convalescence Greenery quest is to focus on unlocking Overthrow chests in The Landing. You’ll need to do this several times, focusing on the small tasks scattered throughout this region. This includes defeating enemies, taking out Powerful foes, looting their chests, and small events you find along the way in Destiny 2. Defeating standard enemies, Powerful foes, and looting their chests appears to be the fastest way to fill this gauge and reach the Overthrow chests. You might earn this a bit when attempting to unlock the other Prismatic Fragments.

Once you’ve done this, Micah-10 needs you to go beneath the Landing area and complete the Sword Dance Cyst. There’s an infection down there, full of Hive attempting to harm the Traveler, and you have an opportunity to protect it. Launch the mission from your map or by reading the description of Convalescence Greenery. The Sword Dance Cyst takes you into The Refraction region.

Remove the Hive from inside the Traveler. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quest can be difficult to follow, but when you reach The Refraction, follow the glowing bird that guided you during the main The Final Shape campaign. It’ll lead you to the entrance where the Hive has infected a wound inside the Traveler, and you’ll need to remove them using a powerful Hive sword, cutting through their shields.

When you reach the end of the mission, return to The Arbor in The Lost City and check on the Traveler’s progress. You can observe it to see how much more healing it’s going through. The final step is to speak with Micah-10 back at the console, and you’ll complete this quest in Destiny 2.

