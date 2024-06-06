How to unlock all Prismatic Fragments in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Prismatic is the newest subclass to add to your Guardian’s arsenal with the arrival of the Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion. Prismatic combines some of the best aspects of Light and Dark powers, and it comes with multiple fragments you can unlock.

These fragments are locked away from you until you can track them down during your journey in The Final Shape. Unlike other fragments, unlocking these can be simpler but troublesome to track down. Although they might take time to locate, they’re much easier than completing simple quests. It’s all about playing through Destiny 2‘s expansion story and gifting them to your character.

How to get all Prismatic Fragments in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Go out of your way to find the additional Prismatic Fragments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prismatic Fragments are scattered throughout the various campaign missions in Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape and the open-world area of The Pale Heart. You can complete these at any difficulty, but you need to track them down. For those who want to complete The Final Shape on the Legendary difficulty, I recommend going through this and then going through the campaign again on the standard difficulty for these Prismatic chests. The others are available throughout the world.

Here’s a full breakdown and list of each Prismatic Fragment, as well as where to unlock these specific ones.

Prismatic Fragment Location Location Image Facet of Awakening The Pale Heart Complete the Micah-10 post-campaign quest to unlock this one. When working on the Cyst, Sword Dance, defeat enemies until they drop enough Memory Vestiges of Light to transform into a legendary item, and then proceed to the spot on the map to unlock the Prismatic Fragment in The Refraction. Facet of Bravery Ascent At the beginning of the mission, look for the downed plane and jump down to the left while on the mountain. Facet of Command The Impasse Go to The Impasse and adventure into The Divide, west of the landing zone. Proceed here, unlock the Scorch Cannon to break the unbreakable ice blocks, and charge the transformers to unlock the Prismatic Chest. Put two Void charges and an Arc charge into one, and two Solar and two Arc in the other. Facet of Defiance The Impasse Make your way east of The Impasse to The Transgression. When in this area, keep to the left, follow the path to the area with a stone Guardian being impaled by a spear, and then make your way to a cave to the left. From here, proceed to the back of the Darkness-filled cave to activate the enemies, defeat all that spawn, take out the Eye of Suffering, and then boss to open the chest. Facet of Devotion Dissent At the end of the Dissent mission, where the room breaks down, follow the objective path but keep to the left. There’s a route you can find that reveals a hidden Prismatic chest. Facet of Dominance The Pale Heart Complete the Micah-10 post-campaign quest to unlock this one. When performing the Cyst, Sword Dance, in The Refraction, defeat Hive enemies to unlock Memory Vestiges of Light, and then proceed to the spot on the map to unlock the Prismatic Chest in The Seclusion. Facet of Generosity The Pale Heart Complete the Micah-10 post-campaign quest to unlock this one. When performing the Cyst, Sword Dance, in The Refraction, defeat Hive enemies to unlock Memory Vestiges of Light, and then proceed to the spot on the map to unlock the Prismatic Chest in The Blooming. Facet of Grace The Lost City Make your way to the command center, head down, follow the path to the entrance, and take a right. Go through this area to find a Prismatic chest inside a hidden room to the right. The chest only opens when you defeat all bosses, which you can find scattered throughout this entrance area. When they are all defeated, you receive your Elevated Prismatic Key. Facet of Honor The Pale Heart Unlock five chests in The Pale Heart closed by corruption. You unlock these chests by completing the Stitching mini-game you receive when attempting to unlock it. After you get all five, you will receive Memory: Divisive Darkness item, which you can use to track down the Prismatic Chest location. You will go to the top of The Divide. Facet of Justice The Landing From The Landing, Landing Zone, make your way from the left side of the map and proceed to the blue crystal cave where you first encountered Crow and Glint to an area called The Refraction. Halfway through the cave, take a right at the crystal statue to find the Prismatic Chest. You can only open the chest by placing the Solar Crystal at the appropriate Hive symbols that match the ones in the room without stepping in the middle. Defeat the enemies that spawn after. Facet of Mending The Lost City Make your way to the Lost City Outskirts area, which you can reach by going to the Lost City landing zone, and proceed to the start of the map. I recommend using Strand grapple to reach it faster. Find all Ghost shells scattered throughout this area. Take out your Ghost, who points at them, to find them quicker. After all four have been found, make your way to the beach of The Lost City and complete the event to unlock the chest. Facet of Sacrifice Iconoclasm During the final mission, after the large climb up the tower in the room with the broken-up dog statue, take a left. Follow the path and look for a small hole above you. Facet of Solitude The Pale Heart Unlock five chests in The Pale Heart closed by corruption. You unlock these chests by completing the Stitching mini-game you receive when attempting to unlock it. After you get all five, you’ll receive the Memory: Impassive Darkness item, which you can use to track down the Prismatic Chest location. This should bring you to the Impasse.

