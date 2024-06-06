How to unlock every Prismatic Aspect in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The Finals Shape expansion for Destiny 2 introduced the Prismatic subclass that allows mixing abilities, Supers, Aspects, and Fragments from other subclasses. To unleash the full potential of Prismatic, you should unlock every element of it as soon as possible.

A subclass can’t function without its Aspects, and while you get some of them during The Final Shape campaign, it might not be enough to make your perfect build. Here’s how to unlock every Prismatic Aspect in Destiny 2.

How to unlock Prismatic Aspects in Destiny 2

All you need to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throughout The Final Shape campaign, you can access three Prismatic Aspects, including a new Aspect for each class. To unlock the rest, complete The Final Shape campaign (not counting the eighth mission) and start the Destined Heroes Exotic quest.

The sixth step of the Destined Heroes is to acquire and complete two quests: Lost in the Light and Found in the Dark. You can pick up these quests from your Ghost in The Pale Heart destination.

How to complete the Lost in the Light quest

The Lost in the Light quest allows you to unlock Prismatic abilities from your Light subclasses and tells you a short story from Mithraxx’s past.

Here are the Lost in the Light quest steps:

Find a manifestation of the Light in the cave in the Refraction (simply follow the marker on the map until you reach the chest.) Complete The Hollow Part 1 adventure. Return to the cave in the Refraction and commune with the Light. Complete The Hollow Part 2 adventure.

The steps are all very straightforward and you shouldn’t have any issues completing them. Throughout the quest, you can get your hands on a Light Super, Grenade, and Aspect for your Prismatic subclass.

How to complete the Found in the Dark quest

The Found in the Dark quest is very similar but unlocks the abilities from the Darkness subclasses and involves Zavala and Caiatl in its story.

Here are the Found in the Dark quest steps:

Find a manifestation of Darkness in the cave in the Seclusion (simply follow the marker on the map until you reach the chest.) Complete the Home, Part 1 adventure. Return to the cave in the Seclusion and commune with the Darkness. Complete the Home, Part 2 adventure.

Like with the Lost in the Light, every step and mission in this quest is pretty simple. Complete the quest to get a Darkness Super, Grenade, and Aspect for your Prismatic subclass.

If you decide to go further with the Destined Heroes quest (which you should), you can also earn the Ergo Sum Exotic sword that can roll random perks from different Exotic weapons in Destiny 2.

