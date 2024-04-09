Destiny 2 Prismatic subclass, explained

The journey of Destiny 2 has seen a lot of chapters, but one of the main themes is Guardians mastering the abilities of both Light and Dark.

In The Final Shape, Guardians will do so, and do so concurrently. A new subclass is coming in the expansion, and it allows players to use both Light and Darkness powers at the same time. And it looks absolutely amazing.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2.

What is Prismatic in Destiny 2?

“The ultimate form of being a Guardian.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prismatic is an all new subclass in Destiny 2: The Final Shape that lets players combine Light and Dark abilities to create an all-new experience.

The new subclass was first revealed during the Destiny 2: The Final Shape Developer Gameplay Preview showcase on April 9, just under two months before The Final Shape’s release on June 4.

The video showed Prismatic in action, along with the new Dread enemy type, and more. But Prismatic looks to be a truly new experience that really defines what it is to be a Guardian in Destiny 2, combining the powers of both Light and Darkness to help take down The Witness.

With Prismatic equipped, there will be a Light and Darkness meter underneath the Super meter. Once both sides are full, Guardians can trigger a new ability called Transcendence. This will trigger a new and unique grenade for each class that combines a Light and Darkness damage type.

Hunters will get a grenade that deals Solar and Stasis, Titans get Strand and Arc, and Warlocks get Stasis and Void. There’s also a weapon damage bonus that will stack on top of other weapon damage bonuses, and casting Transcendence will immediately refund grenade and melee abilities.

Using Transcendence will trigger an on-screen pose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prismatic will have more build options, more combinations, more Fragments, and more Fragment slots than default subclasses. Basically, it’s going to be “a little game-breaking,” according to Bungie.

When does Prismatic release in Destiny 2?

Prismatic will release with The Final Shape expansion on June 4. It’s unknown how Prismatic will be acquired, but it’s likely a part of The Final Shape’s story missions and progression.

Is Prismatic free in Destiny 2?

While not confirmed, Prismatic is a part of Destiny 2: The Final Shape and likely won’t be free for all players at launch. It could come to all players some time down the line, but those looking to use the new subclass should purchase The Final Shape DLC.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

