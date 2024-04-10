Bungie shows off vibrant ability combos for Destiny 2’s Prismatic subclass in The Final Shape

The Prismatic subclass brightened the future of Destiny 2 upon its release yesterday by mixing Light and Dark. Developer Bungie gave more details today on what fans can expect from the new subclass, including a comprehensive list of Aspects, Fragments, and combinations.

Recommended Videos

The Prismatic subclass lets players combine elements from Light and Dark subclasses. Prismatic’s surprise debut took place yesterday after a distinct absence from press materials for The Final Shape, and Bungie broke down the subclass’ intricacies across Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters in a blog post today.

Prismatic offers a mix of certain skills from multiple subclasses. In that sense, it’s more of a jack-of-all-trades than a monolithic build like Dark or Light—though it’s bound to excel regardless thanks to its synergies.

These new subclasses will start to unlock “from the very first mission of The Final Shape,” the blog post reads, but guardians can find new components to tinker with throughout their journey into the Pale Heart and beyond.

Bungie also outlined the abilities available for each class while using the new subclass. Prismatic borrows only one Super, melee, grenade, and Aspect from each subclass. More versatile builds come at the expense of the specialization from individual subclasses, so Light and Dark alike still have their uses.

Variety over specialization. Image via Bungie

The new The Final Shape Supers are on the line for their corresponding subclasses. Warlocks inherit Song of Flame rather than Well of Radiance or Dawnblade, so you’ll have to swap back to Light-only if you want to use those. Titans can rejoice in Thundercrash over Fists of Havoc for their Arc super and Hammer of Sol for Solar, while Hunters must use Golden Gun over Blade Barrage and Deadfall tethers for Void. Shared Aspects double down on that division by giving each class access to the new Aspects coming with the expansion.

The shared abilities take after the class’ identities and borrow from individual elements in the pre-3.0 era. For Strand, Hunters have Grapple, while Titans have Shackle and Warlocks have Threadlings. While 3.0 democratized grenades for all classes, Prismatic marks a bit of a return to when grenades were also locked behind classes.

In addition to this set of abilities per subclass, Prismatic will receive a myriad of Fragments that take effects from both Light and Dark. Bungie teased 21 Fragments in total (“a sizable bump over the typical 14-16,” the post reads), which can offer even more ways to tune your subclass.

For the full list of abilities and Fragments coming to the Prismatic subclass when it releases, check out the official blog post. Fans can dive into The Final Shape when it releases on June 4.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more