Destiny 2’s Prismatic subclass lets you combine Light, Dark, and everything in between in The Final Shape

Destiny 2 is getting a new subclass that will easily rival all others. Prismatic, the game’s upcoming subclass, lets players mix and match elements from both Light and Dark subclasses, providing a litany of options to easily get the best of both elements.

Bungie demonstrated the Prismatic subclass during The Final Shape‘s gameplay preview today, showing off a ton of new additions to Destiny 2 with its upcoming expansion. The new subclass offers a tremendous amount of variety by letting players combine their favorite elements regardless of what subclass they want to run.

Prismatic has a built-in charge meter that fills up by dealing elemental damage with both Light and Dark. Once that’s filled up, players can activate it to refill their abilities and use Transcendence. While Transcendence is active, grenades have mixed effects from two subclasses: Hunters have Solar and Stasis, while Warlocks have Void and Stasis. Titans, on the other hand, get the benefits of both Strand and Arc.

Select everything you like from each subclass. Screenshot via Bungie

The Prismatic subclass seems to have more Fragments and Fragment slots than normal, according to the broadcast, which creates even more buildcrafting options to let players use their favorite abilities. You could have Consecration with the Strand melee, for instance, and plenty of other combinations that would normally be impossible (and feel close to hacking). It’s like the Craftening, but for subclasses instead of weapons—and fully integrated into the game.

The new subclass will also be compatible with the three new Light-based Supers coming in The Final Shape, which bring even more potential for making builds. As a bonus, you don’t need to be tied to a specific subclass to use them after Prismatic unlocks.

Prismatic’s power gets even more amplified through the use of Exotic class items, which will take “two features from existing Exotic class items (even some belonging to other classes),” according to a press release. These Exotic items are making their first appearance in Destiny 2, though they were part of the original game.

At its heart, Prismatic is a new way to combine what makes Destiny 2‘s subclasses unique and create a tapestry of builds that reflect the players’ preferences. Void Warlocks can also finally celebrate that they’re not stuck with Pocket Singularity as their only melee option.

The new subclass is arguably the most popular addition, but guardians will also encounter a new enemy faction called the Dread, which includes flying enemies, mini Tormentors, and plenty of crowd control unleashed on the Guardian. Players can try out the Prismatic subclass and dive into the Pale Heart of the Traveler once The Final Shape releases on June 4.

