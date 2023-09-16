Bungie greenlights use of ‘wild’ game-breaking Destiny 2 weapon crafting bug

A new Destiny 2 weapon glitch has been discovered today regarding the game’s Legendary and Exotic weapon crafting system, and to say the glitch is game-breaking would be an understatement. From instantly one-shotting guardians in PvP to melting the game’s hardest bosses, players are discovering incredibly broken weapon combos—and Bungie is giving players free rein until they find a fix.

The latest exploit disrupting Destiny 2 was spotted on Sept. 15 following a clip discovered on the Chinese video-sharing site Billibili. The bug was then shared by YouTube content creator Cheese Forever, with players almost immediately replicating the glitch for themselves—then taking it to the next level with a variety of different weapons.

Bungie caught onto the exploit a few hours after the bug surfaced, issuing a statement and investigating a fix that will ultimately see these weapons “reset in the future.” In the meantime, however, Bungie has given players the go-ahead to use their creations as they see fit.

The decision to let players use these weapons, at least temporarily, is reminiscent of “Laser Tag Weekend,” a two-day period in December 2017 where the Prometheus Lens, an Exotic trace rifle introduced with the Curse of Osiris expansion, was hilariously overtuned and could kill other players in a couple of quick bursts.

Bungie at the time opted to leave the trace rifle in its buffed state for the weekend, letting players disintegrate guardians en masse in the Crucible before nerfing the weapon as the weekend wrapped up.

A rollback is guaranteed to occur after this weekend wraps (if not earlier if something truly broken is discovered) but players are now wondering just how Bungie plans around players who don’t partake in the exploit. It may be possible Bungie can simply delete the weapons that have archetypes or Intrinsic perks that don’t belong, but at the same time, many players are worried their progression in activities or raid completions will be made null and void. It is not clear at this stage how strict this rollback will be.

In short, by heading to the weapon crafting screen at The Enclave, hovering over a weapon of choice then immediately switching to another weapon, the intrinsic perk or archetype from the first weapon will be applied to the second.

For example, in this video by Destiny Bulletin, the player hovers over the Osteo Striga weapon in The Enclave then flicks over to the Legendary IKELOS submachine gun and selects it—but the Osteo Striga Exotic Intrinsic perk remains selectable. The player then applies Osteo’s perk to the IKELOS.

But the exploit can be taken further, with some guardians getting creative and combining different weapon archetypes. From bows firing grenade launcher shots to a trace rifle beam that acts like a shotgun, players are breaking the game in various ways both in PvP and PvE.

In the meantime, if you’re looking to try an absolutely absurd weapon combination, this is the weekend to do so. Just be ready to accept that your creation will be gone come Monday.

