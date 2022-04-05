All Vow of the Disciple glyphs, symbols, and callouts in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Vow of the Disciple raid barrages players with a series of symbols for them to learn. Like in most raids, communicating is key, and players will need to call out symbols fairly often in the raid. All encounters use them to a degree, so it’s best to get acquainted with them quickly.

There are a total of 27 symbols in the raid, each with its own official callouts. Though players will likely develop their own callouts over time, Bungie has an official name for each glyph. Players can check them individually in one of the first rooms of the raid, which has pillars showing all symbols. Aiming at them will reveal their official callout, which is important to unlock one of the secrets in the raid.

Community members set up their own guides to all the symbols, which offer a plethora of ways for players to memorize the glyphs at will. Here are all the callouts for the Vow of the Disciple raid, according to a cheat sheet by community artist AscendantRaisin.

Knowing the official callouts matters more than just for the raid, however. The jumping puzzle between the Caretaker and the Exhibition encounters contains a wall with a series of gaps on it, with each gap representing a symbol. Symbols appear randomly, but the community has also compiled a list of their locations, which allowed players to decode the message. Using the official callouts, the wall shows an ominous message:

“Hive, Scorn love Darkness, worship Witness. Pyramid Fleet enter Earth, stop Guardian. Witness commune Traveler, drink Light. Witness kill…” The final symbol doesn’t appear, building some suspense and possibly hinting at possible events in the upcoming Destiny 2 story.