Destiny 2: Into the Light’s Exotic class items let you mix abilities from different classes

Exotic class armors are coming to Destiny 2 in The Final Shape, but in a much more different, useful, and exciting way than previously existed.

Destiny 1’s Exotic class armors had cool appearances tied to Factions that no longer exist in-game but didn’t offer much outside of that. These new ones coming in the expansion this June are potential game-changers for a couple of different reasons.

A combination of all kinds of powers. Image via Bungie

Each class has a new Exotic armor and will drop with a random roll of existing Exotic armor abilities. But here’s the exciting part: no matter which class you play on, the Exotic class armor can pull abilities from the armor of another class entirely.

“We want it to feel a little broken,” said Bungie combat area lead Ben Wommack in April 9’s developer gameplay preview. And broken it certainly does look, indeed.

But with the armors randomly applying different Exotic armor perks, the perfect roll may be difficult to find. According to footage shown off during the stream, it says the randomly rolled perks will only work while using the Prismatic subclass, so that should limit the breadth to being somewhat more manageable.

With existing armors feeding into all five of the game’s element types across three different classes, there’s a variety of potential combinations that players can create or perfect in the months following The Final Shape’s release and beyond.

So many possibilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These new Exotic armors, in concert with the Prismatic subclass that combines both Light and Darkness abilities, create a seemingly unending chase for build-crafting within the new subclass that is included in The Final Shape.

These armors, Prismatic, and more will all be available when The Final Shape launches on June 4.

