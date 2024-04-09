Destiny 2: The Final Shape introduces the first all-new enemy race in franchise history

Bungie has been keeping many secrets about Destiny 2: The Final Shape in the months leading up to its release, but the curtain has been opened. A new enemy race is finally coming.

While Destiny has added different factions of enemies such as the Taken, Splicers, or Scorn, they were all repurposed types of existing enemies. This new type is completely unique and a first for the franchise since 2014. Say hello to the Dread.

Dread concept art. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Described as The Witness’s forces, the Dread were teased in Lightfall last year with the new Tormentor enemy, but they were just the beginning of what’s to come in The Final Shape. The full list of Dread enemy types include the Tormentor, Subjugator, Weaver, Attendant, Grim, and Husk.

“This is the embodiment of The Witness in these new enemies,” said Destiny 2 expansions project lead Catarina Macedo.

The Grim are winged foes that have a gun, lovingly called the “Gun Bat” by Bungie. They screech to suppress Guardian abilities and slow them down, fly around, and fire at you with their weapon as the first winged flying enemy.

The Husk is a “melee bruiser” with blades that does “cool, acrobatic attacks,” and are all about charging with aggression and “are really dangerous, especially in groups.” If the Husk is killed “the wrong way,” a Geist enemy will spawn from the Husk and seek you out to deal damage.

A Weaver is a Strand Psion, and an Attendant is a Stasis Psion that have been re-shaped by The Witness. They can freeze you or pull you across the battlefield, suspend you in place to take damage, and more new and exciting combat techniques not seen before in the series.

To view the Dread in action, check out today’s developer live stream gameplay preview, and get ready foe The Final Shape when it launches on June 4.

