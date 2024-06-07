Destiny 2: How to complete The Return

Micah-10 knows the war against The Witness and its followers in Destiny 2 will prove costly for The Guardians. As such, we definitely need reinforcements, and they want you to find other Ghosts during The Return quest.

For The Return quest, Micah-10 wants you to track down a Ghost. How you track down this Ghost requires you to find them during a particular strike, and you can choose to begin this strike whenever you’re ready. Reinforcements are always good in Destiny 2, but finding these Ghosts can take some time.

Where to find Ghost telemetry for The Return in Destiny 2

Launch your Strike to find the Ghost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To track down this Ghost, make your way to the Cosmodrome and complete The Disgraced strike. You can launch this strike from the Cosmodrome or complete it randomly from the Vanguard playlist in Destiny 2. For anyone wanting to just focus on completing The Disgraced strike, directly launching it is a much better way.

It’s a different approach to missions Micah-10 has given you already, such as getting you to work on Convalescence Greenery or the Underbrush missions.

The Ghost Telemetry is behind the Ogre husk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Ghost Telemetry information shortly after your first encounter with Navôta. When you defeat Navôta, fight through the fresh wave of enemies, then make your way behind the broken husk of an Ogre. Interact with it, and you’ll get the Ghost Telemetry information, which can narrow down the location of where you need to go next in the Cosmodrome.

Follow the waypoint that leads you underground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On your map there’ll now be a precise location where you can find the Ghost. It’s in the Steppes of The Cosmodrome. Make your way to it, and it’ll take you underground. If you’re having trouble finding it, follow the distinct cavern light and look for an orange glow. When you get close, the Ghost lights up, and you can interact with it.

Interact with the Ghost to bring it to the Pale Heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final thing you have to do is return to The Pale Heart and to the Arbor, where you’ve been working alongside Micah-10. You then complete the quest, bringing you one step closer to wrapping up Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape story.

