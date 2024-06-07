Destiny 2: How to complete The Oracle

Micah-10 has called for your assistance again to track down another Ghost missing in Destiny 2. They will appear out in the world, and Micah-10 needs you to bring them back to The Pale Heart to undergo some healing and help out the Traveler.

Like the other Ghosts you can track down by working alongside Micah-10, you need to search for the Ghost Telemetry first, and then find them in the world. Their Ghost Telemetry narrows down their exact location to make it much easier. Every ally counts when you’re working on bringing down the Witness in Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape.

All The Oracle quest steps in Destiny 2

Travel to Nessus to launch the Strike. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to make your way through The Insight Terminus Strike and go through until the end. You can launch into this Strike from your Director menu and navigate it from Nessus. After this, you’ll go through the Strike, and there will be some new dialogue to enjoy as you work through it. You’ve likely had similar encounters while working on The Hellmouth and The Return missions.

Interact with the statue to acquire the Ghost Telemetry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make a sharp left turn when you get to the final room with the boss. There will be a stone statue you can interact with, giving you the Ghost Telemetry information you were trying to find. If another player in your group beats you to it, your quest automatically updates, and you can progress to the next step.

Now, it’s time to make your way down to Nessus and work on locating the Ghost’s final location. You should have an exact waypoint on your map that you can follow, making it easy to navigate directly to this area. As you draw closer, the waypoints fade, and you’ll have to keep an eye out for the Ghost. Look for the distinct orange glow they give off.

Interact with the Ghost and bring it back to The Pale Heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find the Ghost on the pedestal, interact with it to pick it up. You can now bring it back to The Pale Heart to complete The Oracle mission in Destiny 2.

