Destiny 2: How to complete The Ascendant

Micah-10 needs your assistance tracking down another Ghost who has gone missing in Destiny 2. This time, they’ve made their way to the Dreaming City and investigated activity between the two planes while Mara has been away focusing on the war against The Witness.

For this one, you’ll need to track their Ghost Telemetry beacon in the Astral Plane during a specific Strike. Like the previous quests where Micah-10 asked you to track down other Ghosts, you have a short time to acquire these details before you return to the overworld. You’ll want to catch this data quickly while playing Destiny 2 and track down the next lost Ghost.

All The Ascendant quest steps in Destiny 2

Launch the Strike and prepare to save the Ghost in the Dreaming City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Strike you need to complete is called the Dark Monastery. It’ll take you to a northwest section of the Dreaming City, where Crow will lead you to a section he and Glint had been tracking years ago. The Strike is relatively straightforward and should lead you to where you need to go to track down the Ghost’s Telemetry in Destiny 2.

You can find the Ghost Telemetry close to the end of the Strike. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete most of the Strike, proceed through the portal; there should be a statue immediately before you enter the Ascendant Plane. I highly recommend grabbing it and the Ghost Telemetry before proceeding, as everything becomes chaotic as you go back to the front and through your plane of reality. After you’ve done this, complete the Strike and wait for it to time out. Do not return to orbit; this next part becomes much easier if you wait for everything to conclude, unlike The Past or The Oracle quests.

When you exit the Strike, you should be standing in the spot you were at when you left rather than returning to orbit. This helps you a lot because you’re much closer to where the Ghost is, and you can track their location on your map. Follow the waypoints, and you’ll head underneath the Dreaming City to proceed through a portal again.

Locate the Ghost on the ground near the statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re through, the waypoint should take you across the room, close to this Ghost. You can interact with it to pick it up. The last thing to do is take it back to The Pale Heart. You can report to Micah-10 that the Ghost was found, completing another quest in Destiny 2.

