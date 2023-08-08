Right, stop the clock. Who had 132 hours until Baldur’s Gate 3 players started trying everything possible to give themselves bigger genitalia? I guessed a little closer to a full week, but that’s close enough I suppose.

Straight off the bat, I know you have questions⁠—I certainly did the first time I locked eyes on this viral Baldur’s Gate mod pack. It’s not the biggest bundle (pun intended) we’ll see added to the already immensely popular Dungeons & Dragons-inspired RPG in coming months, but Pride of the Orcs: Larger genitalia for female Half-Orc has certainly earned its place in the history books.

The mod pack, uploaded on Aug. 7, does exactly what it says on the tin: “Increases the penis size of the uncircumcised penis option for female half-orcs.”

It’s the whole nine yards (don’t try to squint past the blur please). Screenshot by Dot Esports

While I’ve blurred the image above, you can see the new, lengthy package in all its glory on the mod page. It is a fair bit bigger too, extending the default Baldur’s Gate 3 penis options to just above the character’s knee. And remember, creator HyenaDingo only did this for female half-orc models.

I’ve never been anything close to a huge modder, outside the piles of Crusader Kings upgrades I’ve made over the years, but more hilarious Baldur’s Gate 3 packs like these ones could change my mind quite quickly.

How to install the viral ‘Pride of the Orcs’ penis mod in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you, like me, are interested in mucking around with the Baldur’s Gate character creator just a little bit after HyenaDingo’s invention went viral (for this NSFW mod specifically or anything else), here’s how:

First, make an account on Nexus Mods. Once you’ve done that, change your site filters by clicking the big Nexus Mods icon in the top-right and selecting Site Preferences. Next, click on the Content Blocking tab and tick Show Adult Content. This will allow you to be able to see the Pride of the Orcs mod pack since it’s automatically blocked on accounts without this option ticked (on account of the quite large penises it enables, I’d imagine). After that, head over to the Pride of the Orcs mod page and press the Manual Download button. Unzip the files and place the Data file into the following path: \Program Files\Steam\steamapps\common\Baldurs Gate If a prompt pops up asking you to merge files, you can accept. After that, load Baldurs Gate 3. The mod will be active.

The trick to seeing this mod is buried in Site Preferences, and for good reason, I may add. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In another very unsurprising twist to the Pride of the Orcs tale, a host of Baldur’s Gate players have already risen up in voice with another demand: long penises, thicker schlongs, and more NSFW packs.

The Larian developers may not oblige, but I can guarantee you we’ll be seeing more meaty mod packs hitting digital shelves before long.

For those that aren’t as interested in humungous meat swords in their Baldur’s Gate 3 adventures, you can always stick to the usual creation options too. Larian has stuffed the BG3 hero builder full of more options than you can poke a stick at, including dozens of faces, hairstyles, and plenty more.

Now, I think I need to talk to a priest of Tyr after all of this.

