Declutter your Baldur’s Gate 3 inventory with this handy trick to clear up space

Are your bags in Baldur’s Gate 3 constantly packed with items you have no real purpose for right now? Do you keep having to move these objects one by one just to declutter your primary inventory? Well, that could now be a thing of the past because I have one handy trick for you that will clear up space in BG3.

If you’re like me, each time your characters complain about a lack of inventory space, you open it by pressing the Tab button and then proceed by moving those items one by one. But did you know you can actually move multiple items if you press and hold the Control button (either one)?

Rinse and repeat this process as many times as you’d like or until your bags are free of clutter.

This will select multiple items and then all you need to do is to move them to a different inventory. The trick was shared on YouTube earlier today by BG3 player CasualLamer.

If you feel like you don’t struggle with this problem, think twice. This will come in handy especially if you move with only one or two characters like Rogues, Warriors, Barbarians, or similar classes that serve as a strong frontline and pick up most of the loot.

This is just one of many tricks that has been discovered by the BG3 community and I assume we’ll discover more as we get better and better at this game that has already conquered the gaming world.

