What is the max party size in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to acquire different companions throughout your journey in the game, but there are only so many you can have in your party at the same time.

This applies to both solo and co-op playthroughs, meaning you will have to abide by the same party size rules regardless of if you’re playing with NPCs or your friends. There have been some questions over this system, as players are curious just how many party members they can have before they need to start switching characters out. You can check out the guide below to see exactly how many members are allowed in your party in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 max party size

Throughout the early access period of Baldur’s Gate 3, the maximum party size was four. This means you could have your character plus three others in your party at all times. Of course, if you are playing in co-op, then you have to abide by the same rule, meaning you could play with up to three friends in the same party.

Many fans were hoping that developer Larian Studios would increase the limit of four party members for the full launch of the game. Alas, that has not come to pass, as the maximum party size has remained at four for the official release of Baldur’s Gate 3. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of the Divinity games, as Larian Studios developed those as well. The max party size in the Divinity games is four as well.

The previous two Baldur’s Gate games allow for party sizes of up to six members, however. This gives players dozens of party composition options, which was a beloved feature in the community. Baldur’s Gate 3 is reducing the count to four, though, and that does not appear to be changing anytime soon.

I’m sure that certain mods will pop up in the future that allows for the maximum party size to be increased, but the official party size in Baldur’s Gate 3 consists of four characters.

