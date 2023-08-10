Baldur’s Gate 3: What to do with Soul Coins in BG3

While playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll notice your inventory filling up with various items. You may have a use for most of them, but there may also be mystery items like Soul Coins, making players wonder how they can use them.

Soul Coins were discussed frequently within the BG3 community before the game’s release as it wasn’t clear how players could use the item. Though developers dropped a few hints since then, players had to meet Karlach to discover a use.

How to use Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3

Soul Coins can be used to fuel Karlach’s infernal heart. When Karlach uses a Soul Coin, she receives a passive buff, Infernal Fury. This buff grants Karlach one-to-four extra Fire damage when she Rages or when she’s below 25 percent HP.

Soul Coin item description in Baldur’s Gate 3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players advancing with Karlach in their party should prioritize having a Soul Coin in her inventory, so she can use it whenever needed.

At the time of writing, Soul Coins’ only use case seems to be a damage buff for Karlach, which means the item has a very niche use. If you don’t have Karlach in your party, you won’t have a reason to carry around Soul Coins.

It’s possible for Soul Coins to have more use cases, but we haven’t run into anything that suggested it in our playthrough. Considering we didn’t know its use case until the game’s full release, Larian Studios could also introduce more ways to utilize the item.

Where to find Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3

You’re likely to collect a Soul Coin or two naturally as you progress through BG3. There are a few places you can check out to find more Soul Coins:

Save Nadira in Emerald Grove for a chance to receive a Soul Coin as a reward.

Explore the Dank Crypt to find two Soul Coins.

Visit the south of The Risen Road waypoint and check Toll Collector’s house.

Check the main floor of the Moonrise Towers.

