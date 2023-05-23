How to play Among Us on Mac

Released in 2018, Among Us quickly became one of the top party games of that summer as it’s easy to learn and is a lot of fun with friends. While it’s been over four years since its release, the game is still a fun party game to play with friends.

While a surge of new players is a breath of fresh air for the game’s pre-existing community, it can also cause server problems, especially for indie games. Despite the connectivity issues that Among Us had to endure during its early run to the top, the demand for the game would still increase, and Mac users have been left on the sidelines since the game doesn’t officially support the platform.

Related: Among Us “Matchmaker is Full” error explained

Among Us is currently available on Windows PCs through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It can also be played on mobile platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. Despite being available on Apple’s mobile operating system, Among Us isn’t available on Mac computers, but Mac owners aren’t without options.

Contents

Three ways to install and play Among Us on a Mac

Normally, the most common way of running unsupported games on Mac OS devices is installing Windows, which also defeats the whole purpose of owning a Mac. Among Us is available on mobile platforms and gives a second out to players with fewer hoops to jump through.

1) How to play Among Us via an Android emulator

Among Us is available on Google’s Play Store, meaning it can also run on Android emulators. These programs basically emulate an Android phone or tablet on your Mac while using your internal’s power. Not only will you be able to run Among Us via this method, but you’ll also be able to play it a lot smoother than you would on a mobile device.

Any Android emulator that has a Mac client will do the trick here, but we decided to go with Bluestacks for testing purposes.

How to download and install BlueStacks

Download the emulator through its official website and go through the standard installation procedure. Your Mac can verify the emulator you’re installing multiple times during the process since emulators tend to install a couple of essential software frameworks that allow the emulator to function properly.

Head over to BlueStacks’ official website and download the installation file – Screenshot by Dot Esports After installing the emulator, you can run it from the Applications folder or search it on your Mac – Screengrab via Bluestacks Bluestacks may download a few patches during its first launch – Screengrab via Bluestacks Once Bluestacks opens, head to your main screen and launch Google Play Store – Screengrab via Bluestacks Search for Among Us and Install the game – Screengrab via Bluestacks Once the game is installed, you’ll be able to launch the game from Google Play Store and it’ll also show up on your home screen – Screengrab via Bluestacks

Once you’re done installing the emulator, you’ll need to create a Google account if you don’t have one already. Type in your credentials to log onto your Google account, and you’ll be navigated to the home screen of your emulator after answering a couple of questions from Google. After the login process, make your way to the Google Play Store and search for Among Us. You’ll need to install the game from here by clicking on “install” and let Android do its magic.

Close the Play Store from the top panel once Among Us successfully gets installed to see its icon on the main screen. Clicking on Among Us will launch the game, and you’ll be prompted with a set of controls that are also customizable. The keyboard controls are identical to the PC version of the game, and you should find yourself in the main menu of the game while all of this is happening.

Click on online to host or join a match. Don’t forget to name your character before hopping in. You won’t be able to carry your progress to the PC version since it’ll be tied to your Google account at this point.

2) How to play Among Us via the Boot Camp method

Mac OS is a clean software experience, but it’s definitely not the best option for a gamer due to compatibility issues. It’s relatively easy to install Windows on a Mac, however, which allows users to install all the programs that they couldn’t, including games.

You’ll use the included “Boot Camp Assistant” to do this, and the progress is relatively straightforward if you follow all the steps carefully.

The first thing you’ll want to do is download the official ISO file of Windows 10 through Microsoft’s official webpage. Follow the instructions to save the ISO file to your Mac, and you’ll be using it shortly in the following steps. If you don’t have a DVD driver to connect to your Mac, you’ll need a USB stick with at least 5GB of available space. Disconnect all the other external storage devices you don’t need during this process. Only leave the USB stick you’ll use during the process connected. Launch “Boot Camp Assistant” via spotlight search or the utility folder, and check the boxes that read “Download the latest Windows support software for Apple” and “Install Windows.” A pop-up asking you to locate your ISO file should appear. Simply find the ISO file you downloaded and choose your USB stick from the list that should appear after selecting the file. The setup process will now ask you how much hard drive/SSD space you’d like to reserve for Windows. Though this is up to personal preference, we recommend allocating at least 20GB of space for a little bit of freedom inside your new OS. The rest of the process is self-explanatory since you’ll be prompted with screens asking about your system and user preferences while Windows 10 gets ready to boot in the background. Download Steam through its official website after successfully installing Windows 10 on your Mac. The setup process will be identical to what it was on your regular Windows PC, and you’ll only need to enter your login information before downloading Among Us.

3) How to play Among Us on an M1, M1 Pro/Max Mac

Image via Apple Image via Apple

M1 Macs were designed in a way that they could run iPad apps without any problems. It required some effort on the developer’s part, meaning fans had to wait for their favorite app developers to fine-tune their applications for Mac usage to avoid compatibility issues.

Among Us fans on M1 Macs had to rely on other ways in our list to play the game, but they don’t have to anymore. As of now, M1 device owners will have the easiest time when it comes to setting up Among Us on their system.

Open up the App Store and type Among Us into the search bar that’s located toward the top left of your screen You won’t see Among Us right away in the results, so you’ll need to click on “iPad and iPhone apps” After clicking that tab, Among Us will appear, and you’ll able to download it by clicking on “Get” or “Install” If you’ve downloaded Among Us before, the icon can also appear as a downward-pointing arrow Before the downloading process starts, you’ll be asked to type in your Apple ID’s password When you submit your credentials, you’ll start downloading Among Us, and the game will automatically install itself Once Among Us is installed, the Get button you used for downloading the game will turn into a Play button You won’t have to launch the App Store every time you want to play Among Us, though. After launching Among Us for the first time, you can right-click on its icon in the dock and choose to have it on there.

The process will be the same for M1 Pro/Max Mac owners since the chipsets feature the same characteristics as the regular M1. You’ll still be able to download iPad/iOS apps, allowing you to natively install Among Us on your Mac.

Though the Boot Camp method brings more utility to the table since you’ll be able to run other Windows programs, we recommend the Android emulation way if you don’t need Windows on your Mac aside from playing Among Us.

The emulation method is quicker, and you can easily uninstall it if you decide to move on, while the Windows method will be trickier to get rid of if you haven’t done anything similar before.

About the author